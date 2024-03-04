Ranking movers: Saville closing in on top 100 return

Women's singles

Daria Saville is storming back towards the top 100 after her latest success in San Diego.

The former world No.20 qualified for the main draw at the WTA 500 tournament then won through to the quarterfinals, falling to red-hot American Emma Navarro.

Saville's ranking soared 32 places to world No.116, making her the second-highest ranked Australian woman in singles.

Taylah Preston also thrived in San Diego, scoring her first tour-level main-draw win over world No.42 Magdalena Frech.

The second-round finish boosted the West Australian teenager well inside the world's top 150.

Priscilla Hon, meanwhile, rose eight places after her semifinal run at the first of two Australian Pro Tour events stages in Traralgon.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Arina Rodionova No.104 -5 Daria Saville No.116 +32 Storm Hunter No.124 -2 Taylah Preston No.138 +15 Astra Sharma No.139 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.140 +3 Kimberly Birrell No.160 -1 Priscilla Hon No.162 +8 Destanee Aiava No.197 +4 Talia Gibson No.215 0

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur has maintained his place in the world's top 10 after defending his ATP 500 title in Acapulco.

De Minaur, who has won 15 of his 19 matches in 2024, this week heads a contingent of eight Australians ranked inside the ATP top 100.

Elsewhere, Li Tu returned to the top 200 thanks to his final run on the Australian Pro Tour in Traralgon.

Tu, who at world No.193 is just three spots off his career-best ranking, stands to rise even higher when his title at the second Traralgon tournament is added to his points tally.

Omar Jasika, who beat Tu in the first of those Traralgon finals, has risen 18 places to a career-high ranking of world No.207.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.10 -1 Jordan Thompson No.33 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.41 -3 Chris O'Connell No.66 +2 Aleksandar Vukic No.69 +2 Max Purcell No.71 -9 Rinky Hijikata No.78 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.99 -5 James Duckworth No.107 +1 Jason Kubler No.135 +1

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez takes a step closer to the Aussie No.1 women's doubles ranking after her title success in San Diego.

Perez, partnering Nicole Melichar-Martinez, won her first WTA doubles title in 18 months, rising to a career-high ranking of world No.8 as a result.

Storm Hunter remains Australia's No.1 player; she reached the semifinals in San Diego alongside Katerina Siniakova before falling to Perez and Melichar-Martinez.

Joining Perez in the winner's circle was Olivia Gadecki, who won her first WTA doubles title in Austin, Texas.

Gadecki's triumph with Great Britain's Olivia Nicholls saw her crack the world's top 80 for the first time.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.8 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.77 +13 Daria Saville No.112 +1 Destanee Aiava No.145 +3 Talia Gibson No.182 +5 Astra Sharma No.190 +10 Maddison Inglis No.201 +5 Elysia Bolton No.210 +3 Kaylah McPhee No.219 +3

Men's doubles

A run to the Acapulco semifinals has seen John Peers vault five spots and return to the world's top 40.

Peers, playing with Finn Harri Heliovaara, fell to eventual champions Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski.

Elsewhere, Matthew Romios consolidated his spot in the Aussie doubles top 10.

The 24-year-old combined with Piotr Matuszewski to win his third career ATP Challenger title in New Delhi.

The victory has seen him rise 11 places to a career-best ranking of world No.120.

Blake Ellis returned to the top 200, at No.192, thanks to his success on the Australian Pro Tour in Traralgon.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.2 -1 Max Purcell No.29 0 John Peers No.40 +5 Rinky Hijikata No.59 -1 Jordan Thompson No.61 0 John-Patrick Smith No.64 0 Andrew Harris No.110 -1 Matthew Romios No.120 +11 Jason Kubler No.133 +1 Adam Walton No.136 +1

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!