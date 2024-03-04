Perez returns to the winner’s circle with San Diego triumph

Australian Ellen Perez has captured her first WTA title in 18 months after victory alongside Nicole Melichar-Martinez at the WTA 500 tournament in San Diego.

Monday 04 March 2024
Matt Trollope
San Diego, United States
2035349203

Ellen Perez has claimed her sixth career WTA doubles title after victory in San Diego with American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The duo dominated No.1 seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Jessica Pegula, winning 6-1 6-2 in just 62 minutes.

It is the 28-year-old Australian's first title at WTA 500 level.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez snap an eight-match losing streak in finals in the process, winning their first doubles title since Cleveland in August 2022.

Perez' victory completed a brilliant day for Australia in doubles; just hours earlier in Austin, Olivia Gadecki broke through for her first WTA title alongside Brit Olivia Nicholls.

> READ MORE: Gadecki wins first WTA doubles title

A week after reaching the WTA 1000 final in Dubai, Perez and Melichar-Martinez have won seven of their past eight matches.

Perez is projected to rise to a new career-high ranking of world No.8.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS
Women's doubles, final
[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [1] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-1 6-2

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!