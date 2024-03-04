Gadecki wins first WTA doubles title

Olivia Gadecki has notched another milestone in her burgeoning career with victory in doubles at the WTA tournament in Austin, Texas.

Combining for the first time with Olivia Nicholls, the Aussie-Brit pairing won Sunday's final 6-2 6-4 over Katarzyna Kawa and Bibane Schoofs.

Currently ranked 90th in doubles, Gadecki is projected to rise to a career-high world No.77 following her Austin triumph - her first at tour level.

She and Nicholls did not drop a set all week in capturing the WTA 250 hard-court title.

🗣️ Special message from the dubs champs! pic.twitter.com/jlPZFQT9VC — ATX Open (@AtxOpen) March 4, 2024





Gadecki's doubles prowess has become increasingly apparent, with the 21-year-old Queenslander producing excellent results in the tandem game last year.

She won 44 doubles matches in 2023, highlights being the WTA 125K title in Stanford as well as ITF 100K trophies in Wiesbaden and Shrewsbury.

Following Wimbledon she reached six consecutive doubles finals and won four straight titles - each time with a different partner.

Those results, plus a 16-match winning streak, helped boost her doubles ranking from world No.148 to inside the top 100.

Aussies in action - Austin

RESULTS

Women's doubles, final

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Olivia Nicholls (GBR) d Katarzyna Kawa (POL)/Bibiane Schoofs (NED) 6-2 6-4



