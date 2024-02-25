Resurgent Jasika captures second Australian Pro Tour title of the season

Omar Jasika's impressive start to the 2024 season continued at an Australian Pro Tour event in Traralgon this week.

The 26-year-old Australian swept through the men's singles draw without conceding a set, clinching the title with a 7-6(1) 6-2 triumph against world No.205 Li Tu in an all-Australian final.

All five of Jasika's victories at the ITF 25 tournament were recorded against fellow Australians.

This is Jasika's 12th career professional singles title and improves the world No.227's season record to 14 wins from his 17 matches.

His highlights include qualifying at the Australian Open in January to make his first Grand Slam main-draw appearance in seven years. Jasika also captured his second ATP Challenger title, and first since 2017, at Burnie earlier this month.

Australian Matt Hulme teamed with New Zealand's James Watt to win the men's doubles title, posting a 6-3 7-6(4) victory against the all-Aussie pairing of Joshua Charlton and Blake Ellis in the final.

This is 25-year-old Hulme's first professional doubles title.

Brit Armani Banks was crowned the women's singles champion, after overcoming Japan's Naho Sato 6-3 6-3 in the championship match, while Mana Kawamura from Japan and China's Fangzhou Liu claimed the women's doubles title.

The Australian Pro Tour continues this week with back-to-back events in Traralgon, providing an opportunity for many of Australia's rising players to compete for valuable ranking points and prize money.

Entry is free for spectators wishing to watch the action in Traralgon, a town in Victoria's Gippsland region.

Traralgon International #1 - 2024 finals

Men's singles: [2] Omar Jasika (AUS) d [1] Li Tu (AUS) 7-6(1) 6-2

Women's singles: [5] Armani Banks (GBR) d Naho Sato (JPN) 6-3 6-3

Men's doubles: Matt Hulme (AUS)/James Watt (NZL) d [3] Joshua Charlton (AUS)/Blake Ellis (AUS) 6-3 7-6(4)

Women's doubles: Mana Kawamura (JPN)/Fangzhou Liu (CHN) d Sayaka Ishii (JPN)/Lanlana Tararudee (THA) 6-7(4) 6-3 [13-11]

