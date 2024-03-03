Li Tu claims Australian Pro Tour title in Traralgon

Li Tu has completed a perfect week at the Traralgon International, with the No.1 seed crowned champion of the second consecutive tournament in the regional Victorian city.

The 27-year-old from South Australia swept through the men's singles draw of the Australian Pro Tour event without conceding a set, securing his trophy with a 6-4 6-2 victory over fellow Australian Alex Bolt in the final.

Tu conceded only 24 games in total throughout the week, with earlier wins coming over Thomas Braithwaite, Japan's Makoto Ochi, American Andre Ilagan and Luke Saville.

It atones for a bittersweet week at last week's Pro Tour tournament in the Gippsland city, when Tu finished runner-up to Omar Jasika.

There were also Australian champions in the men's doubles tournament, with Joshua Charlton and Blake Ellis defeating Australian-New Zealand duo Jesse Delaney and Ajeet Rai to lift the trophy.

Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee was crowned champion of the women's singles tournament in Traralgon after a 6-4 7-5 victory over China's Ma Yexin, while Japanese duo Yuki Naito and Naho Sato claimed the women's doubles title.

Traralgon International #2 - 2024 finals

Men's singles: [1] Li Tu (AUS) d [3] Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-4 6-2

Women's singles: [6] Lanlana Tararudee (THA) d [3] Ma Yexin (CHN) 6-4 7-5

Men's doubles: [3] Joshua Charlton (AUS)/Blake Ellis (AUS) d Jesse Delaney (AUS)/Ajeet Rai (NZL) 6-1 6-3



Women's doubles: [3] Yuki Naito (JPN)/Naho Sato (JPN) d [2] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Tenika McGiffin (AUS) 6-1 6-3

