Sixteen Aussies to contest Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships

Sixteen of Australia's most promising prospects will compete in singles at the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships.

Emerson Jones and Maya Joint headline the Aussie contenders in the girls' singles event.

The 15-year-old Jones is one of the world's highest-ranked juniors and recently became the first Australian in 24 years to win the Traralgon Junior International.

The sixth-seeded Jones meets qualifier Daria Egorova in the opening round.

Joint was a standout performer during the Australian Open 2024 women's qualifying singles competition, upsetting two higher-ranked opponents on her march into the final round.

The 17-year-old begins her junior singles campaign against 14th seed Wakana Sonobe, a 16-year-old from Japan.

Australian Open 2024Girls' singles, first round Player Age Rank Player Age Rank [6] Emerson Jones (AUS) 15 9 v [Q] Daria Egorova 16 83 Maya Joint (AUS) 17 25 v [14] Wakana Sonobe (JPN) 16 18 [WC] Kimiko Cooper (AUS) 15 170 v [Q] Lea Nilsson (SWE) 15 136 [WC] Giselle Guillen (AUS) 15 248 v [2] Sara Saito (JPN) 17 5 [WC] Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) 15 283 v Asylzhan Arystanbekova (KAZ) 17 56 [WC] Koharu Nishikawa (AUS) 14 421 v Mia Slama (USA) 17 51 [WC] Renee Alame (AUS) 14 627 v [10] Ena Koike (JPN) 17 13 [Q] Alana Subasic (AUS) 16 293 v Noemi Basiletti (ITA) 17 43

Pavle Marinkov and Hayden Jones lead the Aussie charge in the Australian Open 2024 boys' singles competition.

Marinkov was the best performing Australian at Melbourne Park last summer, progressing to the third round as a wildcard entry. Aiming to better that result, the 17-year-old begins his quest against Korean Hoyoung Roh.

The 17-year-old Jones, who is the older brother of Emerson and making his third main-draw appearance at the Australian Open Junior Championships, meets Italian Daniele Rapagnetta in the opening round.

Cruz Hewitt, the 15-year-old son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, is making his Grand Slam debut. The wildcard faces American Alexander Razeghi, a 17-year-old ranked No.10.

Australian Open 2024Boys' singles, first round Player Age Rank Player Age Rank [13] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) 17 20 v Hoyoung Roh (KOR) 17 33 [16] Hayden Jones (AUS) 17 23 v Daniele Rapagnetta (ITA) 17 87 [WC] Hugh Winter (AUS) 17 61 v Mees Rottgering (NED) 16 35 [WC] Ty Host (AUS) 16 188 v [WC] Diego Eduardo Munoz Navia (BOL) 18 179 [WC] Jerome Estephan (AUS) 16 196 v [Q] William Rejchtman Vinciguerra (SWE) 16 70 [WC] Cruz Hewitt (AUS) 15 201 v [6] Alexander Razeghi (USA) 17 10 [WC] Rohan Hazratwala (AUS) 16 202 v [5] Kaylan Bigun (USA) 17 9 [WC] Daniel Jovanovski (AUS) 15 289 v Atakan Karahan (TUR) 17 32

The Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships will be played at Melbourne Park from 20-27 January.

