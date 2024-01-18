Aussie favourites look to continue winning runs at Australian Open 2024

Alex de Minaur is happy to share the spotlight with Storm Hunter on day six at Australian Open 2024.

The Aussie favourites will feature in third-round singles action this evening at Melbourne Park, which is new territory for 29-year-old Hunter.

"It's a pretty amazing achievement what she's accomplished, considering the lack of preparation she was able to have going from United Cup straight into qualifying," De Minaur said.

"Now she's in the third round of singles, which is great. You know, hopefully this gives her the belief to pursue the singles career a lot more."

The world No.10's focus, however, is firmly on his own third-round clash with a qualifier, Italian Flavio Cobolli.

"He's rising up the rankings, playing some great tennis," De Minaur noted of his 21-year-old opponent.

"Obviously (he) came through qualies and, you know, it's not easy coming through qualies at a Slam. So he's definitely got a lot of confidence under his belt. He'll be very difficult to play against."

Hunter is hoping to take advantage of her momentum when she faces world No.11 Barbora Krejcikova.

"She's obviously a Grand Slam champion in singles and doubles. A great player," the world No.180 acknowledged.

"She kind of reminds me of Ash Barty a little bit, the way she plays."

"It's honestly going to be a tough match, (but) I'm up for it. I feel like I'm playing well. I've just got to back myself."

De Minaur and Hunter are among 27 Aussies scheduled to compete across a jam-packed day six schedule.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

For those who can't make it to Melbourne Park, the tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport. Play begins from 11am AEDT.

Aussies in action on day six:

Men's singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Flavio Cobolli (ITA), John Cain Arena, third match (not before 7pm AEDT)

Women's singles, third round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v [9] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE), Rod Laver Arena, night session, second match

Men's doubles, first round

[16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Chris O'Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB), Court 3, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Alexander Erler (AUT)/Lucas Miedler (AUT), 1573 Arena, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER), Court 3, fourth match

Men's doubles, second round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)/Nuno Borges (POR) v [6] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andreas Molteni (ARG), Court 7, second match

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] John Millman (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS), Kia Arena, fourth match

John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v [14] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO), Court 8, fourth match

Women's doubles, second round

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Ekaterina Alexandrova/Anna Kalinskaya, Court 13, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [2] Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL), 1573 Arena, fourth match

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [11] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT), Court 13, fourth match

Mixed doubles, first round

[WC] Maya Joint (AUS)/Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [7] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Kevin Krawietz (GER), Court 13, third match

[WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [5] Laura Siegemund (GER)/Sander Gille (BEL), Court 6, fourth match

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Andres Molteni (ARG), Court 6, fifth match

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS)/Adam Walton (AUS) v [6] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA), Court 7, fourth match

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 day six schedule

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!