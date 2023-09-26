Rankings movers: Resurgent Polmans continues to climb

Men's singles

Marc Polmans returns to the world's top 150 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The in-form 26-year-old has won seven of his past nine matches and recently recorded his first ATP-level main-draw singles win in more than two years. This sees his ranking rise 12 places this week to world No.140.

This time last year, Polmans was ranked outside the world's top 780 following a six-month injury lay-off due to ankle surgery.

Philip Sekulic makes his top-300 debut this week, climbing 33 spots to world No.292. The 20-year-old has been rewarded for scoring his career-first ATP main-draw win.

Alex Bolt improves 38 places to world No.285, boosted by winning his first tour-level match since July 2021. This propels the 30-year-old to his highest ranking since June last year.

Luke Saville, meanwhile, returns to the world's top 300 for the first time since March 2017. The 29-year-old soars up 13 places to No.300 after qualifying at an ATP event for the first time in seven years.

Blake Ellis (up 36 places to world No.403) and Blake Mott (rising 139 spots to world No.540) are also making significant moves following strong performances on the Australian Pro Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.12 0 Max Purcell No.43 0 Alexei Popyrin No.45 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.50 0 Chris O'Connell No.59 -6 Jordan Thompson No.62 -6 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.71 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.76 -4 Jason Kubler No.97 -1 James Duckworth No.138 -8

Men's doubles

Rinky Hijikata is the new Australian No.2 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

After starting the season ranked No.278, the 22-year-old has soared into the world's top 40 in a breakout year.

Tristan Schoolkate celebrates a ranking milestone of his own this week, making his top-150 debut. The 22-year-old improves five spots to a career-high world No.150 after advancing to his seventh semifinal of the season at ATP Challenger level.

Patrick Harper takes biggest honours for the second consecutive week, skyrocketing up 107 places to a career-high No.474. It follows the 23-year-old winning back-to-back ITF titles in France.

Jeremy Beale (up 33 spots to world No.320) and Thomas Fancutt (rising 71 places to world No.390) are also making significant moves after enjoying a title-winning run at ITF level.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.8 0 Rinky Hijikata No.35 +1 Jason Kubler No.37 -2 John Peers No.39 0 Max Purcell No.46 -1 Andrew Harris No.96 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.102 -2 Jordan Thompson No.106 +7 Luke Saville No.139 -23 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.146 +2

