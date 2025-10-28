Aussie Weekly Wrap: Polmans triumphs again on Pro Tour

Marc Polmans captured his second consecutive Australian Pro Tour title at the weekend with victory at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International.

In a thrilling final, Polmans beat the in-form Dane Sweeny 1-6 7-6(2) 6-3 to extend his winning streak to 10 matches, after triumphing at the Perth Pro Tour event two weeks prior.

Polmans, 28, has now won 15 career singles titles across both Futures and Challenger level.

The week’s most outstanding performers also include:

Alex de Minaur: The Aussie No.1 posted a semifinal finish at the ATP 500 event in Vienna, beating Matteo Berrettini in the quarters to put himself in a strong position to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals. De Minaur fell to eventual Vienna champion Jannik Sinner.

Ellen Perez: Playing with Taylor Townsend, Perez was the top seed at the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo, winning two matches in straight sets before exiting in the semifinals to eventual champions Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani 6-7(4) 6-3 [10-5].

Rinky Hijikata: The Aussie doubles star combined with occasional partner and former North Carolina college tennis teammate Mac Higer to win the ATP Challenger in Sioux Falls – their first title together as a duo. Hijikata also advanced to the quarterfinals of the singles event.

Blake Bayldon: Playing in his first tournament with Chinese Taipei’s Ray Ho, Blake Bayldon won the ATP Challenger title in Suzhou, China to return to the world’s doubles top 100. The 26-year-old has won 36 doubles matches in 2025, and now two Challenger titles after his triumph in New Caledonia in the first week of the season.

Olivia Gadecki: Gadecki continued her impressive form on the United States ITF circuit, reaching the semifinals of the W100 event in Tyler, Texas. The Queenslander is 17-4 in her past five tournaments and has risen 80 places, to world No.214, in the past month.

James McCabe: McCabe advanced to the last eight in Suzhou, China, his first trip to an ATP Challenger-level quarterfinal since April. The result means he has now won 26 matches in 2025 and has risen 14 places up the rankings and back inside the top 200.

Dane Sweeny: Sweeny reached his ninth ITF singles final of season 2025, narrowly losing to Polmans in the Brisbane Pro Tour final which snapped his run of six consecutive finals won. Sweeny now owns a win-loss record of 64-23 this year and has risen to world No.256, up from 680th in late February.

Chase Ferguson: Ferguson reached his first singles final in 2025, beating four opponents in straight sets to reach the Huzhou Futures final, where he fell to Akira Santillan. It marked the sixth time the 26-year-old has reached at least the quarterfinal stage of an ITF singles tournament this year.

Taylah Preston: With her run to the Brisbane semifinals, Preston has reached at least this stage of her past five Australian Pro Tour events. After three straight-sets wins at the Queensland Tennis Centre, the No.2 seed fell in three sets to Brit Katie Swan. Preston is 19-3 since the start of September.

Cruz Hewitt: Teenage rising star Hewitt reached his second professional-level semifinal at the Brisbane Pro Tour tournament, winning three matches before losing to No.1 seed Sweeny in three sets. The result follows the 16-year-old’s run to the Launceston Pro Tour final earlier in 2025.

Pavle Marinkov: The 19-year-old reached his fourth Pro Tour semifinal of 2025 in Brisbane, dropping just one set en route to the final four before losing to eventual winner Polmans. With the result, Marinkov is expected to crack the top 600 for the first time.

Tahlia Kokkinis: Kokkinis, 17, continued her impressive trajectory, advancing to her second Australian Pro Tour semifinal of the season in Brisbane after upsetting No.3 seed Lizette Cabrera in three sets and improving her season win-loss record to 18-9.

Ethan Cook & Tai Sach: Fourth seeds Cook and Sach won their second title in five finals together in 2025, improving to 19-6 as a team after their victory at the Brisbane Pro Tour event. They beat Joshua Charlton and Emile Hudd 6-4 5-7 [10-7] in the final, their third victory of the week in a match tiebreak.

