Ranking movers: Hijikata soars into world's top 100 in singles

Following a career-best run at the US Open, Australian Rinky Hijikata breaks into the world's top 100 in the ATP Tour singles rankings.

Monday 11 September 2023
Leigh Rogers
New York, USA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Rinky Hijikata of Australia returns a shot against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Alex de Minaur returns to a career-high world No.12 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

Rinky Hijikata is also making major moves, breaking into the world's top 100 after his incredible fourth-round run at the US Open. The 22-year-old skyrockets up 28 places to a career-high world No.82.

This boosts the number of Australian men currently inside the world's top 100 to nine.

Chris O'Connell sets a new career-high this week, jumping up 16 places to world No.53 after winning an ATP Challenger title in China.

Li Tu and James McCabe are on the rise as well, following strong performances at ATP Challenger level.

The 27-year-old Tu soars 41 places to world No.215, while 20-year-old McCabe climbs 22 places to a new career-high of world No.259.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.12+1
Max PurcellNo.430
Alexei PopyrinNo.45-4
Aleksandar VukicNo.500
Chris O'ConnellNo.53+16
Jordan ThompsonNo.55-4
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.74+4
Rinky HijikataNo.82+28
Jason KublerNo.94-7
James DuckworthNo.129-18
Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell is verging on a top-100 breakthrough in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 25-year-old made her main-draw debut at the US Open, then reached an ITF semifinal in Japan last week. This sees Birrell rise eight places to a career-high world No.103.

Olivia Gadecki is also at a new career-high, improving eight spots to world No.131 after qualifying at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Seone Mendez returns to the Australian top 10 this week. The 24-year-old recently made back-to-back semifinal appearances at ITF level, helping her ranking rise 26 places to world No.253.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Kimberly BirrellNo.103+8
Olivia GadeckiNo.131+8
Storm HunterNo.151+7
Arina RodionovaNo.158-1
Jaimee FourlisNo.196-9
Priscilla HonNo.212-5
Astra SharmaNo.216-24
Lizette CabreraNo.227-17
Destanee AiavaNo.2500
Seone MendezNo.253+26
Men's doubles

Matt Ebden climbs to a career-high world No.8 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old rises three spots after advancing to his first US Open doubles final alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

Matthew Romios is at a new career-high, with the 24-year-old improving 29 spots to world No.157 after winning his second career ATP Challenger title.

Calum Puttergill (up three places to world No.170) and Adam Taylor (rising eight spots to world No.216) set new career-bests as well.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.8+3
Jason KublerNo.35-2
Rinky HijikataNo.380
John PeersNo.390
Max PurcellNo.45-1
John-Patrick SmithNo.95-4
Andrew HarrisNo.1040
Jordan ThompsonNo.111-2
Luke SavilleNo.120-2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.148-5

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.5, in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Petra Hule (up five places to world No.193) and Alexandra Osborne (rising seven places to world No.229) are at new career-highs.

Kaylah McPhee, who recently reached her ninth ITF semifinal of the season, takes biggest movers honours. The 25-year-old improves 28 spots to world No.282. It is McPhee's highest ranking since March 2021.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.5-2
Ellen PerezNo.22-9
Olivia GadeckiNo.107-4
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.137-4
Talia GibsonNo.163-4
Alexandra BozovicNo.170+8
Elysia BoltonNo.174-1
Daria SavilleNo.1790
Destanee AiavaNo.1800
Petra HuleNo.193+5

