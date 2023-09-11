Ranking movers: Hijikata soars into world's top 100 in singles

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur returns to a career-high world No.12 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

Rinky Hijikata is also making major moves, breaking into the world's top 100 after his incredible fourth-round run at the US Open. The 22-year-old skyrockets up 28 places to a career-high world No.82.

This boosts the number of Australian men currently inside the world's top 100 to nine.

Chris O'Connell sets a new career-high this week, jumping up 16 places to world No.53 after winning an ATP Challenger title in China.

Li Tu and James McCabe are on the rise as well, following strong performances at ATP Challenger level.

The 27-year-old Tu soars 41 places to world No.215, while 20-year-old McCabe climbs 22 places to a new career-high of world No.259.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.12 +1 Max Purcell No.43 0 Alexei Popyrin No.45 -4 Aleksandar Vukic No.50 0 Chris O'Connell No.53 +16 Jordan Thompson No.55 -4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.74 +4 Rinky Hijikata No.82 +28 Jason Kubler No.94 -7 James Duckworth No.129 -18

Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell is verging on a top-100 breakthrough in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 25-year-old made her main-draw debut at the US Open, then reached an ITF semifinal in Japan last week. This sees Birrell rise eight places to a career-high world No.103.

Olivia Gadecki is also at a new career-high, improving eight spots to world No.131 after qualifying at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Seone Mendez returns to the Australian top 10 this week. The 24-year-old recently made back-to-back semifinal appearances at ITF level, helping her ranking rise 26 places to world No.253.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.103 +8 Olivia Gadecki No.131 +8 Storm Hunter No.151 +7 Arina Rodionova No.158 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.196 -9 Priscilla Hon No.212 -5 Astra Sharma No.216 -24 Lizette Cabrera No.227 -17 Destanee Aiava No.250 0 Seone Mendez No.253 +26

Men's doubles

Matt Ebden climbs to a career-high world No.8 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old rises three spots after advancing to his first US Open doubles final alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

Matthew Romios is at a new career-high, with the 24-year-old improving 29 spots to world No.157 after winning his second career ATP Challenger title.

Calum Puttergill (up three places to world No.170) and Adam Taylor (rising eight spots to world No.216) set new career-bests as well.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.8 +3 Jason Kubler No.35 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.38 0 John Peers No.39 0 Max Purcell No.45 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.95 -4 Andrew Harris No.104 0 Jordan Thompson No.111 -2 Luke Saville No.120 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.148 -5

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.5, in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Petra Hule (up five places to world No.193) and Alexandra Osborne (rising seven places to world No.229) are at new career-highs.

Kaylah McPhee, who recently reached her ninth ITF semifinal of the season, takes biggest movers honours. The 25-year-old improves 28 spots to world No.282. It is McPhee's highest ranking since March 2021.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.5 -2 Ellen Perez No.22 -9 Olivia Gadecki No.107 -4 Olivia Tjandramulia No.137 -4 Talia Gibson No.163 -4 Alexandra Bozovic No.170 +8 Elysia Bolton No.174 -1 Daria Saville No.179 0 Destanee Aiava No.180 0 Petra Hule No.193 +5

