Singles draws revealed for US Open 2023

The US Open 2023 men's and women's singles draws are set.

Alex de Minaur, a US Open quarterfinalist in 2020, leads the Aussie charge in the men's singles competition. The No.13 seed begins his campaign against a qualifier.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia's No.2 man, has also been pitted against a qualifier.

Max Purcell and Chris O'Connell, two Sydney talents enjoying career-best seasons, will face-off in the opening round. This is the second consecutive year that O'Connell has drawn a fellow Australian in New York (he lost to James Duckworth in the first round at Flushing Meadows last year).

Aleksandar Vukic will face US Open 2020 finalist Alexander Zverev, while Jordan Thompson meets US Open 2021 quarterfinalist Botic van de Zandschulp.

US Open 2023Men's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 13 v Qualifier Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 40 v Qualifier Max Purcell (AUS) 47 v Chris O'Connell (AUS) 68 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 50 v Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 55 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 51 v [12] Alexander Zverev (GER) 12 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 77 v Qualifier Jason Kubler (AUS) 86 v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 62 [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 111 v Pavel Kotov 97

Ajla Tomljanovic is making her competitive comeback in the women's singles competition.

The 30-year-old Australian, who memorably defeated Serena Williams during a career-best quarterfinal run in New York last year, is set to contest her first match of the season.

Tomljanovic, who has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery in January, has drawn Hungarian Panna Udvardy in the opening round.

Saville, winner of the US Open 2010 girls' singles title, is also on the comeback from knee surgery. The 29-year-old Aussie returned to the tour in June and has used a protected ranking of No.54 to enter.

The former top-20 star begins her seventh US Open main-draw campaign against American wildcard Clervie Ngounoue, a 17-year-old who won the Wimbledon girls' singles title earlier last month.

US Open 2023Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 130 v Panna Udvardy (HUN) 124 [WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) 167 v [10] Karolina Muchova (CZE) 10 Daria Saville (AUS) 192 v [WC] Clervie Ngounoue (USA) 531

Several Australians are also still alive in the US Open 2023 qualifying competition, which concludes tomorrow.

