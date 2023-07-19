Jordan Thompson charges into Newport quarterfinals

Australian Jordan Thompson is through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in America.

Wednesday 19 July 2023
Leigh Rogers
Newport, USA
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Jordan Thompson of Australia plays a forehand against Brandon Nakashima of United States in the Men's Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Newport, USA

Jordan Thompson's impressive grass-court form is continuing at an ATP 250 tournament in Newport this week.

The 29-year-old Australian has lost a total of five games in his charge into the quarterfinals.

Thompson was ruthless on serve in his 6-2 6-2 victory against Brit Liam Broady in the second round, conceding only three points across his service games in the 73-minute encounter.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with world No.38 Adrian Mannarino, who dismissed Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the second round.

World No.69 Thompson has won 12 of his 17 grass-court matches so far this season, which includes a quarterfinal victory against Mannarino at 's-Hertogenbosch last month.

Australian hopes James Duckworth and Li Tu also bowed out in second-round action today.

Aussies in action - Newport

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Liam Broady (GBR) 6-2 6-2
[2] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-3 6-4
[4] Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d [Q] Li Tu (AUS) 6-4 7-6(5)
Alex Michelsen (USA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-0

Men's doubles, first round
Chung Yunseong (KOR)/Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) d [2] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Reese Stalder (USA) 7-6(7) 6-3

COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [2] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Robert Galloway (USA) v [3] Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Saketh Myneni (IND)
Max Purcell (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) v Chung Yunseong (KOR)/Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)
Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Anirudh Chandrasekar (IND)/Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND)

Budapest, Hungary

Ellen Perez and Daria Saville have advanced to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Budapest.

The Australian duo needed only one hour to power past Ukrainian Kateryna Volodko and Czech Renata Voracova 6-2 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

This propels Saville into her first tour-level doubles semifinal since August 2022.

In the singles draw, the winning run of Aussie qualifier Astra Sharma came to an end.

Slovenian Kaja Juvan recorded a 6-2 4-6 6-2 victory in their second-round clash.

Aussies in action - Budapest

RESULTS
Women's singles, second round
[Q] Kaja Juvan (SLO) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-2 4-6 6-2

Women's doubles, quarterfinals
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS) d Kateryna Volodko (UKR)/Renata Voracova (CZE) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP
Women's doubles, semifinals
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS) v TBC

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!