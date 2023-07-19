Jordan Thompson charges into Newport quarterfinals

Newport, USA

Jordan Thompson's impressive grass-court form is continuing at an ATP 250 tournament in Newport this week.

The 29-year-old Australian has lost a total of five games in his charge into the quarterfinals.

Thompson was ruthless on serve in his 6-2 6-2 victory against Brit Liam Broady in the second round, conceding only three points across his service games in the 73-minute encounter.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with world No.38 Adrian Mannarino, who dismissed Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the second round.

World No.69 Thompson has won 12 of his 17 grass-court matches so far this season, which includes a quarterfinal victory against Mannarino at 's-Hertogenbosch last month.

Australian hopes James Duckworth and Li Tu also bowed out in second-round action today.

Aussies in action - Newport

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Liam Broady (GBR) 6-2 6-2

[2] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-3 6-4

[4] Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d [Q] Li Tu (AUS) 6-4 7-6(5)

Alex Michelsen (USA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-0

Men's doubles, first round

Chung Yunseong (KOR)/Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) d [2] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Reese Stalder (USA) 7-6(7) 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [2] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)



Men's doubles, quarterfinals

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Robert Galloway (USA) v [3] Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Saketh Myneni (IND)

Max Purcell (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) v Chung Yunseong (KOR)/Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Anirudh Chandrasekar (IND)/Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND)

Budapest, Hungary

Ellen Perez and Daria Saville have advanced to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Budapest.

The Australian duo needed only one hour to power past Ukrainian Kateryna Volodko and Czech Renata Voracova 6-2 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

This propels Saville into her first tour-level doubles semifinal since August 2022.

In the singles draw, the winning run of Aussie qualifier Astra Sharma came to an end.

Slovenian Kaja Juvan recorded a 6-2 4-6 6-2 victory in their second-round clash.

Aussies in action - Budapest

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Kaja Juvan (SLO) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-2 4-6 6-2

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS) d Kateryna Volodko (UKR)/Renata Voracova (CZE) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS) v TBC

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!