Jordan Thompson charges into Newport quarterfinals

Newport, USA
Jordan Thompson's impressive grass-court form is continuing at an ATP 250 tournament in Newport this week.
The 29-year-old Australian has lost a total of five games in his charge into the quarterfinals.
Thompson was ruthless on serve in his 6-2 6-2 victory against Brit Liam Broady in the second round, conceding only three points across his service games in the 73-minute encounter.
This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with world No.38 Adrian Mannarino, who dismissed Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the second round.
World No.69 Thompson has won 12 of his 17 grass-court matches so far this season, which includes a quarterfinal victory against Mannarino at 's-Hertogenbosch last month.
Australian hopes James Duckworth and Li Tu also bowed out in second-round action today.
Aussies in action - Newport
RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Liam Broady (GBR) 6-2 6-2
[2] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-3 6-4
[4] Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d [Q] Li Tu (AUS) 6-4 7-6(5)
Alex Michelsen (USA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-0
Men's doubles, first round
Chung Yunseong (KOR)/Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) d [2] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Reese Stalder (USA) 7-6(7) 6-3
COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [2] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
Men's doubles, quarterfinals
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Robert Galloway (USA) v [3] Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Saketh Myneni (IND)
Max Purcell (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) v Chung Yunseong (KOR)/Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)
Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Anirudh Chandrasekar (IND)/Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND)
Budapest, Hungary
Ellen Perez and Daria Saville have advanced to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Budapest.
The Australian duo needed only one hour to power past Ukrainian Kateryna Volodko and Czech Renata Voracova 6-2 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
This propels Saville into her first tour-level doubles semifinal since August 2022.
In the singles draw, the winning run of Aussie qualifier Astra Sharma came to an end.
Slovenian Kaja Juvan recorded a 6-2 4-6 6-2 victory in their second-round clash.
Aussies in action - Budapest
RESULTS
Women's singles, second round
[Q] Kaja Juvan (SLO) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-2 4-6 6-2
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS) d Kateryna Volodko (UKR)/Renata Voracova (CZE) 6-2 6-1
COMING UP
Women's doubles, semifinals
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS) v TBC
