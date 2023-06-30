Singles draws revealed for Wimbledon 2023

The gentlemen's and ladies' singles draws are set for Wimbledon 2023.

World No.16 Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge in the gentlemen's singles competition.

The 24-year-old, who made a career-best fourth-round run at the All England Club last year, is the No.15 seed and faces Belgian qualifier Kimmer Coppejans in the opening round.

Nick Kyrgios, a finalist at the tournament last year, is the No.30 seed and also faces a Belgian opponent.

Kyrgios begins his 2023 campaign against wildcard David Goffin, a former top-10 player and a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon last year.

The 28-year-old Australian has won three of his previous four meetings against Goffin.

Max Purcell, Australia's No.3-ranked man, has been handed a tough first-round assignment against world No.7 Andrey Rublev.

Jason Kubler, who made Wimbledon's fourth round last year in a career-best run, also has a challenging draw. He meets world No.38 Ugo Humbert, who had his measure two weeks ago at 's-Hertogenbosch.

Wimbledon 2023Gentlemen's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 16 v [Q] Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) 187 [30] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 33 v [WC] David Goffin (BEL) 123 Max Purcell (AUS) 62 v [7] Andrey Rublev 7 Chris O'Connell (AUS) 70 v [Q] Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 156 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 71 v Brandon Nakashima (USA) 51 Jason Kubler (AUS) 74 v Ugo Humbert (FRA) 38 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 91 v Daniel Altmaier (GER) 65 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 92 v [Q] Dominic Stricker (SUI) 117

Daria Saville is set to continue her comeback from knee surgery in the ladies' singles competition. The 29-year-old is using a protected ranking of world No.54 to compete.

The former top-20 player begins her seventh Wimbledon campaign against British wildcard Katie Boulter.

World No.88 Boulter, the girlfriend of Alex de Minaur, won her first WTA singles title at Nottingham earlier this month.

Storm Hunter will make her main-draw singles debut at the All England Club after earning her place through qualifying. The 28-year-old described the opportunity as "a dream come true".

Hunter, who has won 20 of her 27 singles matches so far this season, has drawn China's Wang Xinyu.

It is a rematch of their Australian Open 2023 first-round meeting, won by the 21-year-old Wang.

Wimbledon 2023Ladies' singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 162 v Wang Xinyu (CHN) 71 Daria Saville (AUS) 228 v [WC] Katie Boulter (GBR) 88

Unfortunately Australia's top-ranked woman, Ajla Tomljanovic, is unable to compete due to a knee injury. The world No.59 is a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist.

Main-draw action at Wimbledon begins on Monday 3 July.

The tournament will be broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

