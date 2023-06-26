Ranking movers: Aussies soar following grass-court success

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur has been rewarded for his stunning run at Queen's Club in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 24-year-old, who recorded his first top-10 win on grass against Holger Rune to reach the Queen's Club final, rises to two places to world No.16.

Jason Kubler is also on the rise, jumping up 23 spots to world No.74 after winning his first ATP Challenger grass-court title.

Meanwhile, Max Purcell (up two spots to world No.62) and Rinky Hijikata (up one place to world No.113) are at new career-highs this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.16 +2 Nick Kyrgios No.33 -2 Max Purcell No.62 +2 Chris O'Connell No.70 0 Jordan Thompson No.71 +5 Jason Kubler No.74 +23 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.89 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.91 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.92 +2 James Duckworth No.109 0

Women's singles

Jaimee Fourlis is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 23-year-old climbs 49 spots to world No.169 after enjoying an impressive run at a WTA 500 tournament in Germany.

Fourlis scored two top-100 wins to reach the second round as a qualifier. It was Fourlis' best tour-level result in almost four years.

There is good news for Daria Saville, who improves seven spots to world No.228 after making an encouraging return from knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Astra Sharma is back inside the Australian top 10.

The resurgent Sharma improves 23 places to world No.253 after advancing to an ITF 40 final in Sweden. It was Sharma's first singles final appearance in more than two years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.59 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.116 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.136 -1 Storm Hunter No.162 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.169 +49 Priscilla Hon No.179 +1 Daria Saville No.228 +7 Arina Rodionova No.230 -2 Maddison Inglis No.236 0 Astra Sharma No.253 +23

Men's doubles

John Peers returns to the world's top 30 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 34-year-old Australian improves eight places to world No.28 after winning his first tour-level title in more than 18 months. It was Peers' 27th career ATP doubles title and his first on grass in four years.

John-Patrick Smith is on the rise as well, climbing five places to world No.93. The 34-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ATP Challenger event in Great Britain last week.

The in-form Smith has recorded seven grass-court doubles wins in the past three weeks.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.16 0 John Peers No.28 +8 Jason Kubler No.31 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.36 -2 Max Purcell No.56 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.58 0 John-Patrick Smith No.93 +5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.96 -1 Luke Saville No.107 -15 Andrew Harris No.111 +1

Women's doubles

Astra Sharma skyrockets back inside the world's top 200 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 27-year-old Sharma improves 28 places to world No.198 following a title-winning run at an ITF 40 tournament in Sweden.

Petra Hule makes her debut in the Australian top 10 this week. The 24-year-old recently won her fourth career ITF doubles title in Portugal.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.6 0 Ellen Perez No.9 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.104 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.143 0 Alexandra Bozovic No.158 +1 Talia Gibson No.175 0 Elysia Bolton No.182 0 Astra Sharma No.198 +28 Destanee Aiava No.213 +1 Petra Hule No.219 +20

