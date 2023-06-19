Fourlis scores biggest win of her career to qualify in Berlin

Berlin, Germany

Jaimee Fourlis has scored her first top-100 win to qualify at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin.

The 23-year-old Australian recorded a first-round qualifying victory against German wildcard Mara Guth in straight sets, before returning later in the day to win a three-set final qualifying round battle.

Fourlis, contesting just the seventh professional grass-court tournament of her career, posted an impressive 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory against world No.56 Peyton Stearns.

The 21-year-old American was the top seed in the qualifying draw and recently made the third round at Roland Garros.

World No.218 Fourlis, who had lost her previous 11 meetings against top 100-ranked opponents, will face Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in the opening round.

Fellow Australian Kimberly Birrell's qualifying campaign ended with a first-round loss to Wimbledon 2014 finalist Eugenie Bouchard.

Aussies in action - Berlin

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[12] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) d [WC] Mara Guth (GER) 6-2 6-4

Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) d [5] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 7-5 3-6 6-4

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[12] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) d [1] Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-4 2-6 6-4



COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [Q] Wang Xinyu (CHN)

Women's doubles, first round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Asia Muhammad (USA)/Guiliana Olmos (MEX)

Birmingham, Great Britain

Just my thoughts hehehe!! Also can I just say a HUGE thank you to @TennisAustralia for supporting me through this process!!! Thanks to Gabes, Pratty, Ryan, Vic and Fish! I am very grateful to have another crack at this tennis thing!! ♡ pic.twitter.com/3m9QXeZYt9 — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 18, 2023

Daria Saville has made a promising start in her comeback from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), reaching the final qualifying round at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham.

Saville pushed world No.76 Cristina Busca to three sets in their final round showdown.





Aussies in action - Birmingham

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[5] Cristina Busca (ESP) d Daria Saville (AUS) 6-4 3-6 6-1

COMING UP

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Alycia Parks (USA) v Natela Dzalamidze (GEO)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA)

Queen's Club, Great Britain

Alexei Popyrin has fallen just short in his qualifying quest at an ATP 500 tournament at Queen's Club.

World No.66 Arthur Fils edged out a 5-7 7-6(2) 7-6(3) victory against the 23-year-old Australian in final qualifying round action in London.

Popyrin fired 16 aces and won 86 per cent of first-serve points in the two-hour and 29-minute battle, but it wasn't enough to stop the in-form 18-year-old Frenchman.

This result leaves Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson as the Aussie hopes in the main draw.

De Minaur, Australia's top-ranked man, has been handed a tough draw. He meets former world No.1 and local favourite Andy Murray in the opening round.

Murray arrives at the tournament, where he is a five-time champion, on a 10-match winning streak after scooping back-to-back ATP Challenger grass-court titles in the past fortnight.

Aussies in action - Queen's Club

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[4] Arthur Fils (FRA) d [8] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 5-7 7-6(2) 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[7] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Andy Murray (GBR)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Milos Raonic (CAN)

Men's doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Jamie Murray (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL)

Halle, Germany

Nick Kyrgios continues his comeback at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle this week.

The 28-year-old Australian, who is contesting his second tournament following knee surgery, has drawn Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round.

Kyrgios has not lost a set in his two previous meetings against the world No.41.

Aussies in action - Halle

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [3] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

