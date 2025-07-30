Jaimee Fourlis joins AO Holiday Program at East Malvern Tennis Club

Almost 50 enthusiastic kids took to the courts at East Malvern Tennis Club recently for an AO Holiday Program presented by Weet-BixTM.

The nationwide program engages thousands of participants aged 5-15 through fun, safe and interactive tennis experiences on and off the court.

Australian female tennis star Jaimee Fourlis made a special guest appearance, bringing not only giveaways but a wealth of knowledge for young players.

"I'm pretty excited to be here," she said. "It's great to present some bucket hats and hopefully inspire the next generation of tennis players."

Fourlis began her tennis journey in the same way as the kids participating in the program, through competing in grassroots programs at community clubs.

"I started playing at the same age as most of these kids," she recalled. "Hot Shots was my entry point, and being part of junior clubs, I created a really good community where I could train with kids my age and older kids as well."

AO Holiday Programs offer more than just tennis drills. Kids kickstart the day with a healthy Weet-Bix breakfast, before participating in a range of fun activities. For some lucky clubs, they get the opportunity to meet Australian tennis players like Fourlis.

"It has been a really great day," she said. "The kids have had some really good questions to ask me, such as how they can better their performance and tennis skills? They have been really motivated and engaged, which is good to see."

Reflecting on her own childhood, Fourlis emphasised the importance of holiday programs.

"Any chance to be on court during school holidays was something my parents encouraged. My sisters and I loved it," she said. "Tennis was my passion and always the highlight of my school holidays. I loved going back to school and telling my friends all about it.

"Programs like this are a great opportunity to help kids build independence, make friends, and develop life skills. Tennis is a forever sport. You can play it at any age, and the lessons you learn go far beyond the court."

With a presence across Australia during every school holiday period, AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix ensures participants stay active, happy and healthy.

"I love Weet-Bix! I usually have two and a half to three with milk, honey, frozen berries, and sometimes protein powder for an extra boost," Fourlis said about her breakfast routine.

"It's great to see a brand like Sanitarium supporting healthy habits and helping kids fuel up for a day of tennis."

Find out more about the AO Holiday Programs HERE.