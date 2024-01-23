Aussie wildcards continue giant-killing run at Australian Open 2024

Jaimee Fourlis and Andrew Harris have advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals at Australian Open 2024.

The Aussie wildcards continued their stunning run through the draw with a 7-5 7-5 victory against German Laura Siegemund and Belgian Sander Gille in the quarterfinals.

Less than 24 hours after knocking out the top seeds, the 24-year-old Fourlis and 29-year-old Harris made a slow start against the fifth seeds.

But with a vocal home crowd at Kia Arena cheering them on, the Melburnians recovered from a 1-4 deficit to take the opening set.

They then maintained their momentum to close out an impressive victory in 92 minutes.

"It feels pretty cool," Fourlis beamed after the match. "To be honest we didn't expect to be in the draw and now we're into the semis."

Fourlis and Harris, who are both coached by Jarryd Maher, have eliminated three top-five players to reach the semifinals.

"We're both from Melbourne and we know each other well," Harris said of the key to their successful partnership.

"When you can have fun on the court, you're always going to play better."

Australian Open 2024, mixed doublesFourlis and Harris' road to the semifinals First round defeated world No.44 Anna Danilina (KAZ) and world No.13 Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4 6-4 Second round defeated world No.1 Storm Hunter (AUS) and world No.4 Matt Ebden (AUS) 6-4 7-6(6) Quarterfinals defeated world No.5 Laura Siegemund (GER) and world No.26 Sander Gille (BEL) 7-5 7-5

This propels world No.99 Harris into his first Grand Slam semifinal, while it is a second for Fourlis.

The world No.403's best major result came in 2022, when she progressed to the Australian Open mixed doubles final alongside Jason Kubler.

Fourlis and Harris' semifinals opponents are the third seeds, world No.6 Hsieh Su-wei and world No.17 Jan Zielinksi.

Another pair of Aussie wildcards, Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans, will feature in the other semifinal.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) d [5] Laura Siegemund (GER)/Sander Gille (BEL) 7-5 7-5

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) d [6] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA) 6-4 7-6(7)



COMING UP

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v [3] Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 mixed doubles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!