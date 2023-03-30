Australia's Davis Cup opponents for 2023 group stage revealed

Australia will begin its 2023 Davis Cup campaign in September.

As the 2022 finalists, Australia receives direct entry into the Davis Cup Finals group stage, which takes place from 12-17 September.

Australia, the No.2 seeds, headlines Group B alongside host nation Great Britain, France and Switzerland.

The four nations will compete in Manchester, which marks the return of Davis Cup competition to the city for the first time since 1994.

Group B will be played in Manchester, United Kingdom 🇬🇧



Australia 🇦🇺

Great Britain 🇬🇧

France 🇫🇷

Switzerland 🇨🇭#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/2F2TZvSVNx — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) March 29, 2023





The top-two performing nations in the group stage qualify for the knockout stage of the finals, which take place in Malaga, Spain from 21-26 November.

The Australian team, spearheaded by Alex de Minaur, recorded their best Davis Cup result in 19 years last season.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!