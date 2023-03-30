Australia's Davis Cup opponents for 2023 group stage revealed

The draw for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals group stage was conducted in Spain overnight.

Thursday 30 March 2023
Leigh Rogers
Malaga, Spain
MALAGA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 22: Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a forehand during the quarter-finals Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2022 match between Australia and Netherlands at Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena on November 22, 2022 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Australia will begin its 2023 Davis Cup campaign in September.

As the 2022 finalists, Australia receives direct entry into the Davis Cup Finals group stage, which takes place from 12-17 September.

Australia, the No.2 seeds, headlines Group B alongside host nation Great Britain, France and Switzerland.

The four nations will compete in Manchester, which marks the return of Davis Cup competition to the city for the first time since 1994.


The top-two performing nations in the group stage qualify for the knockout stage of the finals, which take place in Malaga, Spain from 21-26 November.

The Australian team, spearheaded by Alex de Minaur, recorded their best Davis Cup result in 19 years last season.

