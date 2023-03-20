Ranking movers: Kubler climbs to new career-high

Men's singles

Jason Kubler sits at a career-high world No.70 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 29-year-old rises five places after progressing to the third round in his Indian Wells debut.

Alexei Popyrin returns to the world's top 100 this week, improving eight places to world No.93 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Phoenix.

In-form Aleksandar Vukic jumps up 18 spots to world No.168 after qualifying at both Indian Wells and Phoenix in the past fortnight.

James McCabe makes his top-300 debut this week. The 19-year-old from Sydney rises 31 places to world No.277 after advancing to an ATP Challenger semifinal in Mexico.

Thomas Fancutt is one of this week's biggest movers, improving 40 places to a career-high world No.394 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title at Swan Hill.

Luke Saville, the runner-up in Swan Hill, rises 65 places to world No.518.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.18 0 Nick Kyrgios No.24 -2 Jason Kubler No.70 +5 Jordan Thompson No.83 +4 Chris O'Connell No.86 0 Alexei Popyrin No.93 +8 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 0 Max Purcell No.99 -4 James Duckworth No.112 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.125 +5

Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell rises to a new career-high of world No.111 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 24-year-old improves four places after qualifying at Indian Wells.

Priscilla Hon is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 31 places to world No.158 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in Canberra. It is 24-year-old Hon's eighth career ITF singles title - and her biggest in five years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.33 +1 Daria Saville No.89 -25 Kimberly Birrell No.111 +4 Olivia Gadecki No.144 0 Priscilla Hon No.158 +31 Jaimee Fourlis No.169 -17 Storm Hunter No.200 -3 Astra Sharma No.247 -40 Lizette Cabrera No.256 -3 Alexandra Bozovic No.287 +7

Men's doubles

Matt Ebden soars to a new career-high of world No.18 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 35-year-old from Perth also becomes the new top-ranked Australian.

Ebden improves 19 places after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells. It is his second ATP title of the season.

There are also new career-highs for Andrew Harris (up three places to world No.110) and Tristan Schoolkate (up six spots to world No.188).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.18 +19 Jason Kubler No.33 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.36 0 John Peers No.44 +2 Nick Kyrgios No.46 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.56 -1 Max Purcell No.60 +1 Luke Saville No.81 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.95 -5 Andrew Harris No.110 +3

Women's doubles

Alexandra Bozovic makes her top-200 debut in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings. The 24-year-old skyrockets up 49 places to world No.181 after claiming back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles.

Her partner Elysia Bolton takes biggest movers honours, improving 110 spots to world No.240.

Olivia Gadecki returns to the Australian top 10 this week, jumping up 34 places to world No.239 after strong performances on the Australian Pro Tour as well.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.13 +1 Ellen Perez No.17 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.111 +1 Astra Sharma No.140 +1 Daria Saville No.153 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.169 -34 Alexandra Bozovic No.181 +49 Kimberly Birrell No.217 -8 Talia Gibson No.220 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.239 +34

