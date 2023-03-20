Ranking movers: Kubler climbs to new career-high

Australian Jason Kubler breaks into the world's top 70 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Monday 20 March 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Jason Kubler of Australia in action against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during the BNP Paribas Open on March 10, 2023 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Jason Kubler sits at a career-high world No.70 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 29-year-old rises five places after progressing to the third round in his Indian Wells debut.

Alexei Popyrin returns to the world's top 100 this week, improving eight places to world No.93 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Phoenix.

In-form Aleksandar Vukic jumps up 18 spots to world No.168 after qualifying at both Indian Wells and Phoenix in the past fortnight.

James McCabe makes his top-300 debut this week. The 19-year-old from Sydney rises 31 places to world No.277 after advancing to an ATP Challenger semifinal in Mexico.

Thomas Fancutt is one of this week's biggest movers, improving 40 places to a career-high world No.394 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title at Swan Hill.

Luke Saville, the runner-up in Swan Hill, rises 65 places to world No.518.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.180
Nick KyrgiosNo.24-2
Jason KublerNo.70+5
Jordan ThompsonNo.83+4
Chris O'ConnellNo.860
Alexei PopyrinNo.93+8
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.940
Max PurcellNo.99-4
James DuckworthNo.112+2
Rinky HijikataNo.125+5
Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell rises to a new career-high of world No.111 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 24-year-old improves four places after qualifying at Indian Wells.

Priscilla Hon is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 31 places to world No.158 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in Canberra. It is 24-year-old Hon's eighth career ITF singles title - and her biggest in five years.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.33+1
Daria SavilleNo.89-25
Kimberly BirrellNo.111+4
Olivia GadeckiNo.1440
Priscilla HonNo.158+31
Jaimee FourlisNo.169-17
Storm HunterNo.200-3
Astra SharmaNo.247-40
Lizette CabreraNo.256-3
Alexandra BozovicNo.287+7
Men's doubles

Matt Ebden soars to a new career-high of world No.18 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 35-year-old from Perth also becomes the new top-ranked Australian.

Ebden improves 19 places after winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells. It is his second ATP title of the season.

There are also new career-highs for Andrew Harris (up three places to world No.110) and Tristan Schoolkate (up six spots to world No.188).

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.18+19
Jason KublerNo.33-1
Rinky HijikataNo.360
John PeersNo.44+2
Nick KyrgiosNo.46-2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.56-1
Max PurcellNo.60+1
Luke SavilleNo.81-1
John-Patrick SmithNo.95-5
Andrew HarrisNo.110+3
Women's doubles

Alexandra Bozovic makes her top-200 debut in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings. The 24-year-old skyrockets up 49 places to world No.181 after claiming back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles.

Her partner Elysia Bolton takes biggest movers honours, improving 110 spots to world No.240.

Olivia Gadecki returns to the Australian top 10 this week, jumping up 34 places to world No.239 after strong performances on the Australian Pro Tour as well.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.13+1
Ellen PerezNo.17+1
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.111+1
Astra SharmaNo.140+1
Daria SavilleNo.153+1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.169-34
Alexandra BozovicNo.181+49
Kimberly BirrellNo.217-8
Talia GibsonNo.220+2
Olivia GadeckiNo.239+34

