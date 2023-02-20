Ranking movers: Aussies celebrate major milestones

Men's singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis has soared back into the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 26-year-old Kokkinakis, whose ranking had dipped as low as world No.159 in January, improves 41 places to world No.100 following his title-winning run at an ATP Challenger in Bahrain.

Jason Kubler (up five places to world No.74) and Max Purcell (up 48 places to world No.155) are each at new career-highs this week.

Purcell also re-enters the Australian top 10 after winning an ATP Challenger title in India.

Alex Bolt is one of the biggest movers of the week, rising 66 places to world No.525 after recording a runner-up finish at an Australian Pro Tour tournament in Burnie.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.19 0 Alex de Minaur No.23 +2 Jason Kubler No.74 +5 Alexei Popyrin No.84 +7 Jordan Thompson No.93 0 Chris O'Connell No.94 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.100 +41 Rinky Hijikata No.117 -1 James Duckworth No.128 +10 Max Purcell No.155 +48

Women's singles

Olivia Gadecki makes her top-150 debut in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 20-year-old from the Gold Coast rises 10 places to a career-high world No.144 after reaching back-to-back Australian Pro Tour finals.

Jaimee Fourlis, who defeated Gadecki in the Australian Pro Tour final at Burnie last week, returns to her career-high ranking of world No.147. The 23-year-old from Melbourne improves 18 spots after winning her eighth career ITF singles title.

Kimberly Birrell rises three places to a career-high world No.133, while Alexandra Bozovic is celebrating a major milestone too. The 24-year-old makes her top-300 debut this week, jumping up seven spots to world No.295.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.34 0 Daria Saville No.59 0 Kimberly Birrell No.133 +3 Olivia Gadecki No.144 +10 Jaimee Fourlis No.147 +18 Priscilla Hon No.186 -15 Storm Hunter No.192 -1 Astra Sharma No.209 +5 Lizette Cabrera No.255 +14 Alexandra Bozovic No.295 +7

Men's doubles

Australian Open champions Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata are both at new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Kubler makes his top-30 debut this week, while Hijikata rises to world No.32 after reaching his second career final at Delray Beach.

John-Patrick Smith rises five spots to world No.88 following his semifinal run at Delray Beach. While Matt Ebden improves seven places to world No.37 following his runner-up finish at Rotterdam, which was his first final appearance at ATP 500 level since 2014.

Adam Walton takes biggest mover honours, rising 82 spots to a career-high world No.505 after reaching an Australian Pro Tour final in Burnie.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Jason Kubler No.29 +3 Rinky Hijikata No.32 +3 John Peers No.35 +1 Matt Ebden No.37 +7 Nick Kyrgios No.38 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.48 0 Max Purcell No.59 -1 Luke Saville No.76 0 John-Patrick Smith No.88 +5 Andrew Harris No.123 -3

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.12, in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Destanee Aiava is one of the biggest movers of the week, climbing 55 spots to world No.293 after sweeping the Burnie title with Brit Naiktha Bains. It was 22-year-old Aiava's sixth career ITF doubles title.

Astra Sharma is also on the rise, moving up 10 spots to world No.143 after reaching an ITF semifinal in Mexico.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.12 0 Ellen Perez No.18 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.126 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.137 -1 Astra Sharma No.143 +10 Daria Saville No.154 0 Talia Gibson No.216 -2 Alexandra Bozovic No.217 -1 Alana Parnaby No.230 0 Alexandra Osborne No.280 +3

