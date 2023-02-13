Ranking movers: Birrell soars after title-winning run

Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell has continued her impressive start to the season, climbing to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The resurgent 24-year-old from the Gold Coast, who scored her first Grand Slam main-draw singles victory in four years at the Australian Open last month, rises 21 spots to world No.136 after winning her fourth career ITF singles title. Birrell triumphed at the W60 event in Orlando, beating Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 6-3 6-0 in the final.

It is Birrell's first professional title won on international soil and improves her win-loss record since October to 22-6.

Jaimee Fourlis, a 23-year-old from Melbourne, added to her title collection last week too. The world No.165 proved too strong for compatriot Olivia Gadecki in a W25 final in Burnie, scoring a 6-4 6-3 victory, to claim her eighth career ITF singles title.

It was 20-year-old's Gadecki's second consecutive final appearance on the Australian Pro Tour.

Seone Mendez takes biggest mover honours this week. The 23-year-old skyrockets up 73 spots to world No.341 after winning her 12th career ITF singles title - and second at W25 level - in Turkey.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.34 +1 Daria Saville No.59 0 Kimberly Birrell No.136 +21 Olivia Gadecki No.154 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.165 -2 Priscilla Hon No.171 -3 Storm Hunter No.191 0 Astra Sharma No.214 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.269 0 Alexandra Bozovic No.302 0

Men's singles

Although Nick Kyrgios is currently sidelined with injury, the 27-year-old rises to world No.19 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

This is Kyrgios' highest ranking position since August 2018 and is 103 places higher than at this time last year.

Rinky Hijikata continues his remarkable rise too, improving three spots to a career-high world No.116. The 21-year-old was ranked No.342 a year ago.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.19 +1 Alex de Minaur No.25 0 Jason Kubler No.79 0 Alexei Popyrin No.91 -1 Jordan Thompson No.93 -9 Chris O'Connell No.96 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.116 +3 James Duckworth No.138 -1 John Millman No.139 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.141 -1

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.12, in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

World No.348 Destanee Aiava won her sixth career ITF doubles title last week, teaming with Brit Naiktha Bains to scoop the Australian Pro Tour title in Burnie.

Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover of the week, rising 29 places to world No.367 after reaching the semifinals in Orlando.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.12 0 Ellen Perez No.18 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.123 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.136 -4 Astra Sharma No.153 -3 Daria Saville No.154 -3 Talia Gibson No.214 -1 Alexandra Bozovic No.216 -1 Alana Parnaby No.230 +1 Arina Rodionova No.268 0

Men's doubles

Andrew Harris rises to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, improving 11 spots to world No.120.

The 28-year-old from Melbourne has been rewarded after capturing his fifth career ATP Challenger doubles title, alongside American Christian Harrison in Tenerife last week.

Jason Kubler remains the top-ranked Australian at a career-high world No.32.

John Peers sits not far behind at world No.36, rising one spot after reaching the quarterfinals at an ATP event in Montpellier.

World No.76 Luke Saville and world No.208 Tristan Schoolkate are also set to rise after claiming the M25 Australian Pro Tour title in Burnie.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Jason Kubler No.32 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.35 0 John Peers No.36 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.37 +1 Matt Ebden No.44 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.48 -2 Max Purcell No.58 0 Luke Saville No.76 0 John-Patrick Smith No.93 +1 Andrew Harris No.120 +11

