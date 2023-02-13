Ranking movers: Birrell soars after title-winning run

Women's singles
Kimberly Birrell has continued her impressive start to the season, climbing to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.
The resurgent 24-year-old from the Gold Coast, who scored her first Grand Slam main-draw singles victory in four years at the Australian Open last month, rises 21 spots to world No.136 after winning her fourth career ITF singles title. Birrell triumphed at the W60 event in Orlando, beating Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 6-3 6-0 in the final.
It is Birrell's first professional title won on international soil and improves her win-loss record since October to 22-6.
Jaimee Fourlis, a 23-year-old from Melbourne, added to her title collection last week too. The world No.165 proved too strong for compatriot Olivia Gadecki in a W25 final in Burnie, scoring a 6-4 6-3 victory, to claim her eighth career ITF singles title.
It was 20-year-old's Gadecki's second consecutive final appearance on the Australian Pro Tour.
Seone Mendez takes biggest mover honours this week. The 23-year-old skyrockets up 73 spots to world No.341 after winning her 12th career ITF singles title - and second at W25 level - in Turkey.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.34
|+1
|Daria Saville
|No.59
|0
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.136
|+21
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.154
|-2
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.165
|-2
|Priscilla Hon
|No.171
|-3
|Storm Hunter
|No.191
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.214
|+1
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.269
|0
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.302
|0
Men's singles
Although Nick Kyrgios is currently sidelined with injury, the 27-year-old rises to world No.19 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.
This is Kyrgios' highest ranking position since August 2018 and is 103 places higher than at this time last year.
Rinky Hijikata continues his remarkable rise too, improving three spots to a career-high world No.116. The 21-year-old was ranked No.342 a year ago.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.19
|+1
|Alex de Minaur
|No.25
|0
|Jason Kubler
|No.79
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.91
|-1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.93
|-9
|Chris O'Connell
|No.96
|-2
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.116
|+3
|James Duckworth
|No.138
|-1
|John Millman
|No.139
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.141
|-1
Women's doubles
Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.12, in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
World No.348 Destanee Aiava won her sixth career ITF doubles title last week, teaming with Brit Naiktha Bains to scoop the Australian Pro Tour title in Burnie.
Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover of the week, rising 29 places to world No.367 after reaching the semifinals in Orlando.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.12
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.18
|0
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.123
|-3
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.136
|-4
|Astra Sharma
|No.153
|-3
|Daria Saville
|No.154
|-3
|Talia Gibson
|No.214
|-1
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.216
|-1
|Alana Parnaby
|No.230
|+1
|Arina Rodionova
|No.268
|0
Men's doubles
Andrew Harris rises to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, improving 11 spots to world No.120.
The 28-year-old from Melbourne has been rewarded after capturing his fifth career ATP Challenger doubles title, alongside American Christian Harrison in Tenerife last week.
Jason Kubler remains the top-ranked Australian at a career-high world No.32.
John Peers sits not far behind at world No.36, rising one spot after reaching the quarterfinals at an ATP event in Montpellier.
World No.76 Luke Saville and world No.208 Tristan Schoolkate are also set to rise after claiming the M25 Australian Pro Tour title in Burnie.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Jason Kubler
|No.32
|+1
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.35
|0
|John Peers
|No.36
|+1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.37
|+1
|Matt Ebden
|No.44
|+1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.48
|-2
|Max Purcell
|No.58
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.76
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.93
|+1
|Andrew Harris
|No.120
|+11
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!