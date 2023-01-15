Doubles draws set for Australian Open 2023

Fan favourites and defending champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are teaming up again at Australian Open 2023.

Sunday 15 January 2023
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Thanasi Kokkinakis (L) of Australia and Nick Kyrgios of Australia talk tactics in their Men's Doubles Quarterfinals match against Tim Puetz of Germany and Michael Venus of New Zealand during day nine of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Defending champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are the No.7 seeds in the Australian Open 2023 men's doubles draw.

The Special K's begin their title defence against Colombia's Nicolas Barrientos and Uruguay's Ariel Behar.

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are among 17 Australians who will contest the AO 2023 men's doubles competition.

Australian Open 2023Men's doubles, first round
[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS)vNicolas Barrientos (COL)/Ariel Behar (URU)
[10] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND)vAlexander Erler (AUT)/Lucas Miedler (AUT)
[14] John Peers (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER)v[WC] Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Saketh Myneni (IND)
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ)v[1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)
Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS)vGuillermo Duran (ARG)/Philipp Oswald (AUT)
[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS)vHans Hach Verdugo (MEX)/John Isner (USA)
[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS)vFederico Coria (ARG)/Diego Schwartzman (ARG)
[WC] John Millman (AUS)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)vBenjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS)vAndrey Golubev (KAZ)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)
[WC] Marc Polmans (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS)vMiomir Kecmanovic (SRB)/Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2023 men's doubles draw

Thirteen Australian women will contest the Australian Open 2023 women's doubles competition.

Storm Hunter is the No.4 seed alongside Belgium's Elise Mertens. They have been handed a tough first-round assignment, pitted against world No.3 Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

Sam Stosur, who announced yesterday that she will retire after the tournament, is partnering France's Alize Cornet. They face the No.11 seeds in the opening round.

Australian Open 2023Women's doubles, first round
[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL)vVeronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova
[9] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)vEkaterina Alexandrova/Vivian Heisen (GER)
[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Astra Sharma (AUS)v[15] Caty McNally (USA)/Luisa Stefani (BRA)
[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS)vAna Bogdan (ROU)/Tatjana Maria (GER)
[WC] Petra Hule (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS)v[6] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED)
[WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS)/Lizette Cabrera (AUS)vNadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Kimberley Zimmermann (BEL)
[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Alize Cornet (FRA)v[11] Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)/Zhaoxuan Yang (CHN)
[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS)/Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)v[WC] Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)/Wang Xinyu (CHN)

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2023 women's doubles draw

