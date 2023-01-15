Doubles draws set for Australian Open 2023

Defending champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are the No.7 seeds in the Australian Open 2023 men's doubles draw.

The Special K's begin their title defence against Colombia's Nicolas Barrientos and Uruguay's Ariel Behar.

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios are among 17 Australians who will contest the AO 2023 men's doubles competition.

Australian Open 2023Men's doubles, first round [7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Ariel Behar (URU) [10] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Alexander Erler (AUT)/Lucas Miedler (AUT) [14] John Peers (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [WC] Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Saketh Myneni (IND) John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Guillermo Duran (ARG)/Philipp Oswald (AUT) [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Hans Hach Verdugo (MEX)/John Isner (USA) [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Federico Coria (ARG)/Diego Schwartzman (ARG) [WC] John Millman (AUS)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) v Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) [WC] Marc Polmans (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)/Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2023 men's doubles draw

Thirteen Australian women will contest the Australian Open 2023 women's doubles competition.

Storm Hunter is the No.4 seed alongside Belgium's Elise Mertens. They have been handed a tough first-round assignment, pitted against world No.3 Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

Sam Stosur, who announced yesterday that she will retire after the tournament, is partnering France's Alize Cornet. They face the No.11 seeds in the opening round.

Australian Open 2023Women's doubles, first round [4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova [9] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Ekaterina Alexandrova/Vivian Heisen (GER) [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Astra Sharma (AUS) v [15] Caty McNally (USA)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Ana Bogdan (ROU)/Tatjana Maria (GER) [WC] Petra Hule (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [6] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) [WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS)/Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Kimberley Zimmermann (BEL) [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Alize Cornet (FRA) v [11] Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)/Zhaoxuan Yang (CHN) [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS)/Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS) v [WC] Moyuka Uchijima (JPN)/Wang Xinyu (CHN)

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2023 women's doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!