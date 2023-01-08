Thirteen Aussie women to contest Australian Open 2023 qualifying

Priscilla Hon and Maddison Inglis lead the Aussie charge in the Australian Open 2023 women's qualifying singles competition.

They are among 13 local contenders determined to earn a coveted main-draw spot. If successful, they would join world No.33 Ajla Tomljanovic, along with wildcards Jaimee Fourlis, Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, Storm Hunter and Talia Gibson, in the main draw.

The Australian Open 2023 qualifying competition will be held across four days at Melbourne Park, beginning tomorrow. To qualify, players must win three rounds.

Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world's top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park.

Meet our Australian contenders:

Priscilla Hon, 24, Queensland

At world No.154, Hon is the highest-ranked local hope in the Australian Open 2023 women's singles qualifying field. The Billie Jean King Cup representative won three ITF titles on hard courts in 2022, helping her rise more than 100 ranking places during the season.

Australian Open career record: 3-8 (2-4 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Second round 2020

Maddison Inglis, 24, Western Australia

Inglis enjoyed a major breakthrough at Australian Open 2022, scoring her first top-30 win (against US Open 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez) in a memorable run to the third round. She also successfully qualified at Wimbledon last season and progressed to the final qualifying round at the US Open.

Australian Open career record: 3-7 (1-4 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Third round 2022

Arina Rodionova, 33, Victoria

Rodionova missed the final six months of the 2022 season with injury and is using a protected ranking of No.207 to contest an Australian Open qualifying draw for the 11th time in her career. The crafty veteran, who lives in Melbourne, has qualified once before at the tournament - in 2011.

Australian Open career record: 12-14 (11-9 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Second round 2020

Zoe Hives, 26, Victoria

The resilient Hives has overcome a number of setbacks in her career, including spending close to two years sidelined with a blood circulation disorder. She returned to the tour in 2022 and successfully qualified at Wimbledon. Hives is using a protected ranking of world No.142 to compete at AO 2023.

Australian Open career record: 2-3 (1-2 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Second round 2019

[WC] Astra Sharma, 27, Western Australia

Sharma successfully qualified at Australian Open 2019 and went on to make 14 consecutive major main-draw appearances. That run ended at last year's US Open, when she lost in the final qualifying round. Sharma peaked at world No.84 in February 2022, but has since slipped to world No.233.

Australian Open career record: 4-4 (3-0 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Second round 2019

[WC] Lizette Cabrera, 25, Queensland

Cabrera achieved a career-high ranking of world No.119 in February 2020, but slipped down the rankings in 2022. The world No.265 finished the season strongly, however, by winning 17 of her final 22 matches. This provides momentum ahead of her third Australian Open qualifying campaign.

Australian Open career record: 2-6 (2-2 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: First round 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021

[WC] Alexandra Bozovic, 23, New South Wales

Bozovic found career-best form in 2022, winning back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles and rising to a career-high ranking of world No.304 last month. The 23-year-old has drawn a seeded opponent in each of her three previous Australian Open qualifying appearances.

Australian Open career record: 0-3 (0-3 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying first round 2019, 2021, 2022

[WC] Destanee Aiava, 22, Victoria

Aiava experienced a disrupted 2022 season, as she dealt with some mental health issues. Yet she demonstrated her resilience in November, when she captured her first ITF singles title in three years. The powerful ball-striker is currently ranked world No.311, but has been as high as world No.147.

Australian Open career record: 2-7 (2-3 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: First round 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021

[WC] Ellen Perez, 27, New South Wales

The left-handed Perez is ranked inside the world's top 20 in doubles and has represented Australia in the Olympics and Billie Jean King Cup. She is currently ranked No.364 in singles, but has been as high was world No.162 and previously qualified at Wimbledon.

Australian Open career record: 1-5 (1-4 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: First round 2019

[WC] Seone Mendez, 23, New South Wales

Mendez scored her first Grand Slam-level win during AO 2022 qualifying and soon broke into the world's top 200. However, injury halted her building momentum. Mendez has not played on tour since August and is currently ranked world No.375.

Australian Open career record: 1-1 (1-1 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying second round 2022

[WC] Petra Hule, 23, South Australia

After honing her game playing US college tennis, Hule has soared up the rankings since turning professional in mid-2022. She has won 18 of her past 25 matches to break into the world's top 450 and is now set to make her Grand Slam-level debut.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Making debut

[WC] Kaylah McPhee, 24, Queensland

McPhee has been awarded a wildcard to compete at the Australian Open for the first time since 2020. The 24-year-old's early promise, peaking at world No.199 in 2019, was stalled by two major shoulder surgeries. McPhee returned to the tour in June last year and is currently ranked No.580.

Australian Open career record: 1-2 (1-2 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying second round 2019

[WC] Elysia Bolton, 22, New South Wales

The Sydney-born Bolton is another recent US college graduate. She majored in political science but is now pursuing a professional tennis career and is set to make her Grand Slam-level debut. Bolton is presently ranked world No.681, but has been as high as No.571.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Making debut

