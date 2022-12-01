Full 2023 Australian summer of tennis calendar revealed

Tennis Australia today confirmed the full summer of tennis calendar for 2023, with events across seven states and territories for the first time since 2020.

Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT will host the world's best tennis players ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open.

Action will begin this weekend with the December Showdown, Australia's premier junior tennis event. The two-week carnival will see more than 200 players compete at Melbourne Park across the 18/u, 16/u, 14/u and 12/u age groups for national titles.

The international season will then launch with the debut of the inaugural United Cup from 29 December to 8 January, a stunning new mixed team event with group stages across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, before the Final Four in Sydney.

A two-week Festival of Tennis will be held in Adelaide, when South Australia hosts back-to-back WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments from 1 to 14 January.

The Hobart International also returns for the first time since 2020, with the 28th edition of the WTA 250 event to be held during the second week of January.

The summer of tennis will also feature the Canberra International, an ATP Challenger and ITF event, as well as wheelchair tournaments and junior competitions.

The action reaches a crescendo in Melbourne with Australian Open qualifying from 9 January, before the main draw between 16 to 29 January.

AUSTRALIAN SUMMER OF TENNIS

3-17 December 2022: December Showdown

Venue: Melbourne Park (Western Courts 5-17)

Category: Australian Junior National Championships

Week one

29 December 2022 - 8 January 2023: United Cup

Group Stages (29 December to 4 January): Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Qld; RAC Arena, Perth, WA; Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW

United Cup Final Four (6-8 January): Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW

Category: ATP / WTA mixed team competition

Draw size: Six groups of three countries, 18 countries in total, up to eight players per country

1-8 January 2023: Adelaide International 1

Venue: The Drive, Adelaide, SA

Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250

Draw size: ATP and WTA - 32 singles, 24 doubles

31 December 2022 - 7 January 2023: Canberra International

Venue: Canberra Tennis Centre, Canberra, ACT

Category: ATP Challenger Tour / ITF W60

Draw size: ATP - 32 singles, 16 doubles; ITF - 32 singles, 16 doubles

Week two

9-14 January 2023: Adelaide International 2

Venue: The Drive, Adelaide, SA

Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250

Draw size: WTA - 32 singles, 16 doubles; ATP - 28 singles, 24 doubles

9-14 January 2023: Hobart International

Venue: Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart, TAS

Category: WTA 250

Draw size: 32 singles, 16 doubles

9-12 January 2023: Australian Open qualifying

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic

Category: Grand Slam

Draw size: 128 men and women

10-14 January 2023: Victorian Wheelchair Open

Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne, Vic

Category: ITF 1 Series

Draw size: 32 men's singles, 24 women's singles, 16 quad singles, 16 boys' singles

13-18 January 2023: Traralgon Junior International

Venue: Traralgon Tennis Centre, Traralgon, Vic

Category: J1

Draw size: 64 singles, 32 doubles

Week three and four

16-29 January 2023: Australian Open

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic

Category: Grand Slam

Draw size: 128 singles, 64 doubles

16-20 January 2023: Melbourne Wheelchair Open

Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne

Category: ITF Super Series

Draw size: 32 men's singles, 24 women's singles, 24 quad singles, 16 boys' singles

21-28 January 2023: AO Junior Championships

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Junior Grand Slam

Draw size: 64 singles, 32 doubles

24-28 January 2023: AO Wheelchair Championships



Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Draw size: 16 men's singles, 16 women's singles, 8 quad singles

Week five

30 January-13 February 2023: Burnie International 1 & 2

Venue: Burnie Tennis Club, Burnie, Tasmania

Category: Week 1 - ATP Challenger / ITF W60, week 2 - ITF 25

Draw size: ATP - 32 singles, 16 doubles; ITF - 32 singles, 16 doubles

Player fields will be announced in the coming weeks.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!