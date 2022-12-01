Full 2023 Australian summer of tennis calendar revealed

Tennis Australia today confirmed the full summer of tennis calendar for 2023, with events across seven states and territories for the first time since 2020.
Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT will host the world's best tennis players ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open.
Action will begin this weekend with the December Showdown, Australia's premier junior tennis event. The two-week carnival will see more than 200 players compete at Melbourne Park across the 18/u, 16/u, 14/u and 12/u age groups for national titles.
The international season will then launch with the debut of the inaugural United Cup from 29 December to 8 January, a stunning new mixed team event with group stages across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, before the Final Four in Sydney.
A two-week Festival of Tennis will be held in Adelaide, when South Australia hosts back-to-back WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments from 1 to 14 January.
The Hobart International also returns for the first time since 2020, with the 28th edition of the WTA 250 event to be held during the second week of January.
The summer of tennis will also feature the Canberra International, an ATP Challenger and ITF event, as well as wheelchair tournaments and junior competitions.
The action reaches a crescendo in Melbourne with Australian Open qualifying from 9 January, before the main draw between 16 to 29 January.
AUSTRALIAN SUMMER OF TENNIS
3-17 December 2022: December Showdown
Venue: Melbourne Park (Western Courts 5-17)
Category: Australian Junior National Championships
Week one
29 December 2022 - 8 January 2023: United Cup
Group Stages (29 December to 4 January): Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Qld; RAC Arena, Perth, WA; Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW
United Cup Final Four (6-8 January): Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW
Category: ATP / WTA mixed team competition
Draw size: Six groups of three countries, 18 countries in total, up to eight players per country
1-8 January 2023: Adelaide International 1
Venue: The Drive, Adelaide, SA
Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250
Draw size: ATP and WTA - 32 singles, 24 doubles
31 December 2022 - 7 January 2023: Canberra International
Venue: Canberra Tennis Centre, Canberra, ACT
Category: ATP Challenger Tour / ITF W60
Draw size: ATP - 32 singles, 16 doubles; ITF - 32 singles, 16 doubles
Week two
9-14 January 2023: Adelaide International 2
Venue: The Drive, Adelaide, SA
Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250
Draw size: WTA - 32 singles, 16 doubles; ATP - 28 singles, 24 doubles
9-14 January 2023: Hobart International
Venue: Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart, TAS
Category: WTA 250
Draw size: 32 singles, 16 doubles
9-12 January 2023: Australian Open qualifying
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic
Category: Grand Slam
Draw size: 128 men and women
10-14 January 2023: Victorian Wheelchair Open
Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne, Vic
Category: ITF 1 Series
Draw size: 32 men's singles, 24 women's singles, 16 quad singles, 16 boys' singles
13-18 January 2023: Traralgon Junior International
Venue: Traralgon Tennis Centre, Traralgon, Vic
Category: J1
Draw size: 64 singles, 32 doubles
Week three and four
16-29 January 2023: Australian Open
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic
Category: Grand Slam
Draw size: 128 singles, 64 doubles
16-20 January 2023: Melbourne Wheelchair Open
Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne
Category: ITF Super Series
Draw size: 32 men's singles, 24 women's singles, 24 quad singles, 16 boys' singles
21-28 January 2023: AO Junior Championships
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne
Category: Junior Grand Slam
Draw size: 64 singles, 32 doubles
24-28 January 2023: AO Wheelchair Championships
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne
Category: Grand Slam
Draw size: 16 men's singles, 16 women's singles, 8 quad singles
Week five
30 January-13 February 2023: Burnie International 1 & 2
Venue: Burnie Tennis Club, Burnie, Tasmania
Category: Week 1 - ATP Challenger / ITF W60, week 2 - ITF 25
Draw size: ATP - 32 singles, 16 doubles; ITF - 32 singles, 16 doubles
Player fields will be announced in the coming weeks.
