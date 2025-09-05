AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia logo

Feel the Slam, Share the Spirit

Celebrate Jordan Smith’s victory and the excitement of the NSW 1 Point Slam. Dive into photo galleries that capture the action on court and the connections off it.
NSW Community winners before the start of the AO 1 Point Slam NSW State Championship

Jordan Smith: NSW Champion 2025

December 21: Jordan Smith pumps his fist during the AO 1 Point Slam New South Wales State Championships at the Northern Suburbs Tennis Association on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ STEVEN MARKHAM

Name: Jordan Smith

Age: 29

Bio: Jordan has been playing tennis since he was three years old. He won two National junior singles and three National junior doubles titles between 2008 and 2012, as well as captained the Oakhill College First V tennis team to their state title in 2014.

Representing: Castle Hill Tennis Academy

"It would be incredible [to play on Rod Laver Arena]. I grew up watching Rod Laver Arena on TV and seeing icons like Hewitt and Rafter. To step out there, look around, and enjoy the moment would be amazing."

Jordan Smith, 5 December 2025

