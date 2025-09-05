Jordan Smith: NSW Champion 2025
Name: Jordan Smith
Age: 29
Bio: Jordan has been playing tennis since he was three years old. He won two National junior singles and three National junior doubles titles between 2008 and 2012, as well as captained the Oakhill College First V tennis team to their state title in 2014.
Representing: Castle Hill Tennis Academy
"It would be incredible [to play on Rod Laver Arena]. I grew up watching Rod Laver Arena on TV and seeing icons like Hewitt and Rafter. To step out there, look around, and enjoy the moment would be amazing."
Jordan Smith, 5 December 2025
Winner Jordan Smith celebrates after the AO 1 Point Slam New South Wales State Championships
Jordan Smith plays a shot during the AO 1 Point Slam New South Wales State Championships
Jordan Smith plays a shot during the AO 1 Point Slam New South Wales State Championships
James Furlong and Jordan Smith after the final
Winner Jordan Smith with his family after the final
The crowd watch on during the AO 1 Point Slam New South Wales State Championships
Winner is rock at the AO 1 Point Slam NSW State Championship
Serving at the AO 1 Point Slam NSW State Championships
Net action during the AO 1 Point Slam New South Wales State Championships
In action players at the AO 1 Point Slam NSW State Championships
Players in action during the AO 1 Point Slam New South Wales State Championships
Tennis NSW CEO Darren Simpson, James Furlong and Jordan Smith after the final during the AO 1 Point Slam New South Wales State Championships
