Ranking movers: Daria Saville soars back inside world's top 60

Women's singles

Daria Saville has returned to the world's top 60 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises 15 spots to world No.58 after a finals appearance in Granby last week. It was Saville's fifth career singles final - and first since October 2017.

This effort propels Saville, a former world No.20 returning from a foot injury, into the world's top 60 for the first time since May 2019.

Ajla Tomljanovic remains Australia's top-ranked woman, improving two places to world No.46 in this week's rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.46 +2 Daria Saville No.58 +15 Maddison Inglis No.134 +1 Priscilla Hon No.164 +4 Olivia Gadecki No.168 -4 Jaimee Fourlis No.173 -21 Astra Sharma No.191 0 Arina Rodionova No.226 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.228 +1 Seone Mendez No.264 -2

Men's singles

Nick Kyrgios continues to climb the ATP Tour men's singles rankings, rising one place this week to world No.25.

Adam Walton takes biggest mover honours for the second week in a row. The 23-year-old won his third ITF Futures title of the season in Mexico last week, propelling him up 46 spots to a career-high world No.573.

Dane Sweeny is also at a new career-high this week, with the 21-year-old jumping up 15 spots to world No.326 after advancing to his first ATP Challenger semifinal in Thailand.

While Omar Jasika, a 25-year-old who was also competing in Thailand last week, rises 21 places to world No.367 after reaching his first ATP Challenger quarterfinal in four years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.20 0 Nick Kyrgios No.25 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.70 0 James Duckworth No.83 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.84 -2 Jordan Thompson No.102 +1 John Millman No.103 +1 Jason Kubler No.109 +7 Chris O'Connell No.118 +3 Aleksandar Vukic No.132 +2

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez is at a new career-high in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 26-year-old rises two places to world No.26 after winning her fifth career title at Cleveland.

Daria Saville takes biggest mover honours this week, jumping up 63 spots to world No.228 following a semifinal appearance in Granby.

Olivia Tjandramulia was also a semifinalist in Granby, which sees her ranking improve 16 places to a career-high world No.124.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.20 -2 Storm Sanders No.21 -2 Ellen Perez No.26 +2 Astra Sharma No.108 +2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.118 +1 Arina Rodionova No.122 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.124 +16 Lizette Cabrera No.158 0 Daria Saville No.228 +63 Alana Parnaby No.264 -10

Men's doubles

Thanasi Kokkinakis is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, improving one spot to world No.22, while Matt Ebden rises two spots to world No.34 following his title-winning run at Winston-Salem.

Dane Sweeny moves up four places to a career-high world No.177 after advancing to an ATP Challenger semifinal in Thailand last week, with partner Tristan Schoolkate also setting a new career-high at world No.233.

James Frawley, who captured his second ITF Futures title of the season in Germany, rises 17 places to world No.510.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.10 0 Nick Kyrgios No.18 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.22 +1 Matt Ebden No.34 +2 Max Purcell No.37 0 Luke Saville No.93 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.98 -5 Dane Sweeny No.177 +4 Alex de Minaur No.185 +3 Andrew Harris No.187 +3

