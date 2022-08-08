Ranking movers: Kyrgios soars after title-winning run

In-form Australian Nick Kyrgios is on the rise in the latest ATP Tour singles and doubles rankings.

Monday 08 August 2022
Leigh Rogers
Washington, USA
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 07: Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates with the Donald Dell Trophy after defeating Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in their Men's Singles Final match during Day 9 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Nick Kyrgios has skyrocketed back inside the world's top 40 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 27-year-old jumps up 26 places to world No.37 after capturing his seventh career ATP singles title at Washington. Kyrgios, who has won 19 of his past 23 matches, now sits at his highest ranking since February 2020.

Dayne Kelly takes biggest mover honours this week, improving 47 places to world No.477 following his title-winning run at an ITF tournament in Caloundra.

Rinky Hijikata has been rewarded for scoring his first ATP main draw victory at Los Cabos last week, with the 21-year-old rising 23 places to a career-high world No.201.

There are also new career-highs for 21-year-old Dane Sweeny (up four places to world No.343) and 21-year-old Tristan Schoolkate (up 11 places to world No.428).

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.210
Nick KyrgiosNo.37+26
James DuckworthNo.62-3
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.71+4
Alexei PopyrinNo.80+3
John MillmanNo.93-17
Chris O'ConnellNo.110-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.112+2
Jason KublerNo.119+3
Aleksandar VukicNo.131+2
Women's singles

Daria Saville is edging closer to reclaiming the No.1 Australian position, rising 15 spots to world No.73 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

It follows the 28-year-old advancing to her first WTA semifinal in four years at Washington last week, a thrilling run that included a second-round victory against world No.7 Jessica Pegula.

Talia Gibson takes biggest mover honours for the second consecutive week, with the 18-year-old from Perth improving 44 spots to a career-high world No.557 after claiming back-to-back ITF titles in Caloundra.

Priscilla Hon is also on the rise, improving 27 places to world No.169 after winning her sixth career ITF title - and second this season - at an ITF tournament in Nottingham.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.72-3
Daria SavilleNo.73+15
Maddison InglisNo.140+1
Jaimee FourlisNo.148+6
Olivia GadeckiNo.161-1
Priscilla HonNo.169+27
Astra SharmaNo.200-1
Arina RodionovaNo.220-2
Lizette CabreraNo.230-3
Seone MendezNo.262-64
Men's doubles

Nick Kyrgios is verging on a top-20 breakthrough in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising to a career-high world No.22 after capturing back-to-back titles in Atlanta and Washington.

Andrew Harris is back inside the Australian top 10, with the 28-year-old improving 12 places to world No.193 on the back of consistent results at ATP Challenger level.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.130
Nick KyrgiosNo.22+5
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.25-1
Matthew EbdenNo.35+1
Max PurcellNo.36+1
Luke SavilleNo.77-4
John-Patrick SmithNo.100-3
Dane SweenyNo.179-2
Alex de MinaurNo.191-19
Andrew HarrisNo.193+12
Women's doubles

Jaimee Fourlis returns to the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, rising 26 places to world No.291.

The 22-year-old recently recorded a runner-up finish at an ITF event in Germany alongside compatriot Alana Parnaby, who improves 11 spots to world No.254.

Olivia Tjandramulia sets a new career-high this week, rising three places to world No.124.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.80
Storm SandersNo.200
Ellen PerezNo.45-1
Astra SharmaNo.120+1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.122+1
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.124+3
Arina RodionovaNo.127+3
Lizette CabreraNo.180+4
Alana ParnabyNo.254+11
Jaimee FourlisNo.291+26

> AUSSIES IN ACTION: Find out where our top-ranked Australians are competing this week

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!