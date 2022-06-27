Ranking movers: Kyrgios returns to world's top 40

Australian Nick Kyrgios is back inside the world's top 40 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Monday 27 June 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
HALLE, GERMANY - JUNE 18: Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a forehand in his match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during day eight of the 29th Terra Wortmann Open at OWL-Arena on June 18, 2022 in Halle, Germany.
Men's singles

Nick Kyrgios has returned to the world's top 40 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 27-year-old has halved his ranking in the past month, boosted by strong performances during the grass-court season. Kyrgios rises five places this week to world No.40, his highest ranking since August 2020.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is also on the rise, improving three places to world No.79. This is the first time since January 2016 that the 26-year-old has been ranked inside the world's top 80.

Chris O'Connell is also celebrating a new career-high ranking of No.108 this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.27-3
Nick KyrgiosNo.40+5
James DuckworthNo.74+3
Jordan ThompsonNo.76-8
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.79+3
Alexei PopyrinNo.830
John MillmanNo.85+1
Jason KublerNo.99-1
Chris O'ConnellNo.108+1
Aleksandar VukicNo.131+3
Women's singles

Jaimee Fourlis makes her top 150 debut in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings, with the 22-year-old rising three spots to world No.150.

After a successful Wimbledon qualifying campaign, Fourlis has now won 15 of her past 16 matches.

Ajla Tomljanovic remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.44, up one spot from the previous week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.44+1
Daria SavilleNo.98-2
Maddison InglisNo.1290
Astra SharmaNo.1360
Jaimee FourlisNo.150+3
Olivia GadeckiNo.178+3
Priscilla HonNo.188+4
Lizette CabreraNo.192+3
Seone MendezNo.200+3
Arina RodionovaNo.203+4
Men's doubles

Following a runner-up finish at Eastbourne last week, Luke Saville rises nine places to world No.63 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

While Matt Ebden improves four spots to world No.31 after a semifinal run at Mallorca.

Akira Santillan rises 28 places to world No.295 after claiming his fifth ITF title of the season. The 25-year-old won his latest title alongside fellow Aussie James Frawley in Spain.

Frawley takes biggest mover of the week honours, jumping up 96 spots to world No.582.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.160
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.270
Nick KyrgiosNo.290
Matthew EbdenNo.31+4
Max PurcellNo.340
Luke SavilleNo.63+9
John-Patrick SmithNo.990
Alex de MinaurNo.158-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.167-6
Matt ReidNo.172+1
Women's doubles

Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.11 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, just ahead of Storm Sanders at world No.12.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.110
Storm SandersNo.120
Ellen PerezNo.46-2
Astra SharmaNo.101-2
Arina RodionovaNo.115+2
Ajla TomljanovicNo.128+1
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.148-3
Lizette CabreraNo.204+1
Jaimee FourlisNo.259+2
Alana ParnabyNo.277+2

