Ranking movers: Kyrgios returns to world's top 40

Men's singles
Nick Kyrgios has returned to the world's top 40 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.
The 27-year-old has halved his ranking in the past month, boosted by strong performances during the grass-court season. Kyrgios rises five places this week to world No.40, his highest ranking since August 2020.
Thanasi Kokkinakis is also on the rise, improving three places to world No.79. This is the first time since January 2016 that the 26-year-old has been ranked inside the world's top 80.
Chris O'Connell is also celebrating a new career-high ranking of No.108 this week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.27
|-3
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.40
|+5
|James Duckworth
|No.74
|+3
|Jordan Thompson
|No.76
|-8
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.79
|+3
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.83
|0
|John Millman
|No.85
|+1
|Jason Kubler
|No.99
|-1
|Chris O'Connell
|No.108
|+1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.131
|+3
Women's singles
Jaimee Fourlis makes her top 150 debut in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings, with the 22-year-old rising three spots to world No.150.
After a successful Wimbledon qualifying campaign, Fourlis has now won 15 of her past 16 matches.
Ajla Tomljanovic remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.44, up one spot from the previous week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.44
|+1
|Daria Saville
|No.98
|-2
|Maddison Inglis
|No.129
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.136
|0
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.150
|+3
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.178
|+3
|Priscilla Hon
|No.188
|+4
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.192
|+3
|Seone Mendez
|No.200
|+3
|Arina Rodionova
|No.203
|+4
Men's doubles
Following a runner-up finish at Eastbourne last week, Luke Saville rises nine places to world No.63 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
While Matt Ebden improves four spots to world No.31 after a semifinal run at Mallorca.
Akira Santillan rises 28 places to world No.295 after claiming his fifth ITF title of the season. The 25-year-old won his latest title alongside fellow Aussie James Frawley in Spain.
Frawley takes biggest mover of the week honours, jumping up 96 spots to world No.582.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.16
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.27
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.29
|0
|Matthew Ebden
|No.31
|+4
|Max Purcell
|No.34
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.63
|+9
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.99
|0
|Alex de Minaur
|No.158
|-1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.167
|-6
|Matt Reid
|No.172
|+1
Women's doubles
Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.11 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, just ahead of Storm Sanders at world No.12.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Sam Stosur
|No.11
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.12
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.46
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.101
|-2
|Arina Rodionova
|No.115
|+2
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.128
|+1
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.148
|-3
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.204
|+1
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.259
|+2
|Alana Parnaby
|No.277
|+2
