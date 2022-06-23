Social round-up: Milestone celebrations, grass-court preparations

There is much to celebrate in Australian tennis this week, as our latest social round-up highlights ...

Daria Saville is back inside the world's top 100 - and her husband and fellow pro, Luke Saville, could not be prouder:

My wife is so inspirational 😃 incredible persistence coming back from multiple setbacks… just the beginning! 🔥 👏 https://t.co/AIHEjAQtM6 — Luke Saville (@LukeSaville18) June 16, 2022





An excited Daria Saville was also rewarded with a main draw wildcard at Wimbledon:

So excited and grateful for the opportunity to play another @Wimbledon! Thanks so much to the AELTC for the WC! Can’t wait!!! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 17, 2022





Storm Sanders rose to a career-high doubles ranking at world No.12 following a title-winning run at Berlin with Czech Katerina Siniakova:

Lizette Cabrera claimed the biggest doubles title of her career at Ilkley alongside Korean Sujeong Jang:

Meanwhile, Matt Ebden shared his latest update on life on the road:

"It’s a great time to be on tour." @mattebden and his family join us from sunny Mallorca, as he continues his final preparations for Wimbledon ☀️https://t.co/FMeUsYZFZE — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) June 20, 2022





Zoe Hives is one of eight Australian players through to the final round in Wimbledon qualifying:

After advancing to two ATP Challenger semifinals on grass this month, Alexei Popyrin is counting down the days until his Wimbledon campaign begins:

Nick Kyrgios continued his Wimbledon preparations in Mallorca:

Back home in Australia, Dylan Alcott suited up for the Logies:

Li Tu is celebrating both breaking into the world's top 300 in singles and his engagement:

Ash Barty reflected on her Wimbledon triumph in 2021:

Winning Wimbledon was a childhood dream .. but playing in the 2021 tournament was a miracle.@ashbarty's latest @CodeSports column reveals her painful path to an unforgettable triumph.



▶️ READ IT HERE: https://t.co/nezpOY5O1a pic.twitter.com/ciQV1NLzHN — CODE Sports (@codesportsau) June 20, 2022





And in the latest episode of the International Tennis Hall of Fame's #RoadtoNewport series, Lleyton Hewitt looked back on his US Open success:

2000 Doubles Champion ➡️ 2001 ❓



The big stage and loud crowds of the @usopen suited @lleytonhewitt's personality on court perfectly. In the early 2000s, everything started to come together in the toughest of environments.



🎥 #RoadtoNewport | @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/II1SwzlaIU — International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) June 21, 2022





