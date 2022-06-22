Seven Australian women advance in Wimbledon qualifying

For the first time in 28 years, seven Australians have progressed through to the second round in the Wimbledon ladies' qualifying singles competition.

Fifth-seeded Maddison Inglis made an encouraging start to her campaign, defeating Dutchwoman Indy De Vroome 7-6(8) 6-1.

Tenth-seeded Astra Sharma fought past Switzerland's Joanne Zuger 7-6(6) 6-4, while Zoe Hives caused an upset by eliminating 20th-seeded Romanian Gabriela Lee 6-2 6-4.

Jaimee Fourlis, a 22-year-old from Melbourne currently ranked at a career-high No.153, scored her career-first win at Wimbledon, saving two match points in a comeback victory against Bosnian Dea Herdzelas 5-7 7-6(4) 6-4.

Priscilla Hon, Lizette Cabrera and Storm Sanders also recorded first-round wins, capping an incredible day for Australian women.

The qualifying quest is over for four women however, with Olivia Gadecki, Ellen Perez, Seone Mendez and Kaylah McPhee all knocked out of the competition.

Players need to win three rounds to earn a coveted main draw spot in the grass-court Grand Slam.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Ladies' qualifying singles, first round

[5] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Indy De Vroome (NED) 7-6(8) 6-1

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Joanne Zuger (SUI) 7-6(6) 6-4

Zoe Hives (AUS) d [20] Gabriela Lee (ROU) 6-2 6-4

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) d Dea Herdzelas (BIH) 5-7 7-6(4) 6-4

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE) 2-6 6-4 7-5

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) d Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) 7-5 6-3

Storm Sanders (AUS) d [WC] Anna Brogan (GBR) 7-6(2) 6-4

[11] Robin Anderson (USA) d Ellen Perez (AUS) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-2

[WC] Sarah Beth Grey (GBR) d [27] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 5-7 7-5 7-6(7)

Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) d Seone Mendez (AUS) 6-1 7-5

Conny Perrin (SUI) d Kaylah McPhee (AUS) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Ladies' qualifying singles, second round

[5] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Mandy Minella (LUX)

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Irene Burillo Escorihuela (ESP)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [1] Katie Volynets (USA)

Storm Sanders (AUS) v [3] Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE)

Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [9] Mai Hontama (JPN)

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Zoe Hives (AUS) v Sachia Vickery (USA)



> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 ladies' qualifying singles draw

Gentlemen's qualifying singles, second round

[2] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)

[30] Max Purcell (AUS) v Gastao Elias (POR)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Alexandre Muller (FRA)



> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's qualifying singles draw

