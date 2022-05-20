Singles draws revealed for Roland Garros 2022

The men's and women's singles draws are set for Roland Garros 2022.

Alex de Minaur, Australia's top-ranked man and the No.19 seed, faces French hope Hugo Gaston in the first round.

John Millman's run of tough draws in Paris continues, drawing a seeded opponent in the opening round for a sixth time. The 32-year-old begins his 2022 campaign against No.27-seeded American Sebastian Korda.

Jordan Thompson also meets a seeded opponent - the tournament's most prolific champion, Rafael Nadal.

While Alexei Popyrin, the Roland Garros 2017 boys' singles champion who claimed an ATP Challenger title on French clay last week, plays former world No.9 Fabio Fognini.

Qualifier Jason Kubler's first-round opponent will be determined at the completion of the men's qualifying singles competition tomorrow.

Roland Garros 2022Men's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 21 v Hugo Gaston (FRA) 68 James Duckworth (AUS) 70 v Mikael Ymer (SWE) 96 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 82 v [5] Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 85 v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 42 John Millman (AUS) 93 v [27] Sebastian Korda (USA) 30 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 103 v Fabio Fognini (ITA) 52 [WC] Chris O'Connell (AUS) 124 v Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 175 [Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 161 v TBC -

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia's top-ranked woman, has been pitted against world No.5 Anett Kontaveit in the opening round of the women's singles draw.

It is the second consecutive Grand Slam tournament that 29-year-old Tomljanovic has drawn a top-10 seed in the first round.

Wildcard Daria Saville begins her campaign against a qualifier, while Astra Sharma meets world No.71 Varvara Gracheva.

Roland Garros 2022Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 44 v [5] Anett Kontaveit (EST) 5 [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 130 v Qualifier - Astra Sharma (AUS) 144 v Varvara Gracheva (RUS) 71

Seone Mendez is also hoping to earn a main draw place, with the 23-year-old Australian progressing through to the final qualifying round in her Roland Garros debut.

World No.223-ranked Mendez faces experienced Canadian Rebecca Marino, a former world No.38 currently ranked No.116, in the final qualifying round tonight.

