Australian juniors qualify for international world finals

Australia's top 16-and-under boys and girls and 14-and-under girls are set to compete against the world's best in the prestigious Junior Davis Cup Finals, Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals and World Junior Tennis Finals after qualifying in the Asia/Oceania lead-in tournaments in New Delhi, India last month.

The World Junior Tennis Finals will be held from 1-6 August in Prostejov, Czech Republic before the Junior Billie Jean King Cup and Junior Davis Cup take place from 1-6 November in Antalya, Turkey. Sixteen nations will compete in each competition as they vie for the top honours in junior team tennis.

"Congratulations to all our Aussie junior teams who fought so hard and played so well to qualify at the Asia/Oceania qualifying ties in India last month," said Tennis Australia Director of Professional Tennis Paul Kilderry.

"With international competition for our junior players severely reduced over the past two years it's wonderful to see our young players bond together in their teams, to compete so well and experience some great success on the court, resulting in reaching the prestigious finals.

"We look forward to supporting each team leading into and during their competitions over the coming months."

Junior Billie Jean King Cup (16 and under girls)

Australian team: Lily Taylor (15, Qld), Sarah Rokusek (15, NSW), Emerson Jones (13, Qld), coach Louise Pleming

Brilliant week from start to finish🥇



Congratulations to our Aussie team for taking out first place at the Junior @BJKCup Qualifier 🇦🇺 Next stop ✈️ The finals! #GoAussies pic.twitter.com/OJ4gtsc3ar — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 10, 2022

Result: Gold medal (First place)





Junior Davis Cup (16 and under boys)

Another solid week for our Aussie juniors 👏 🥉



Having won bronze in the Qualifiers, Team Australia have secured their spot in the Junior @DavisCup Finals 🇦🇺



Congratulations, boys!#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/KMPsxuPq1f — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 18, 2022

Australian team: Charlie Camus (15, ACT), Hayden Jones (15, Qld), Hugh Winter (15, SA), coach Milo Bradley

Result: Bronze medal (third place)





Good luck to our World Junior Tennis (14/u) girls team representing the green and gold in India 💚💛



All eyes on an ITF World Junior Tennis Finals qualification 👊#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/qXTrvnaVyV — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 21, 2022

World Junior Tennis (14 and under girls)

Australian team: Talia Kokkinis (13, Qld), Emerson Jones (13, Qld), Diana Badalyan (14, SA), coach Nicole Kriz

Result: Silver (second place)

Wishing the best of luck to our World Junior Tennis boys team competing in India this week 💪



Let’s go Aussies 💛 💚 pic.twitter.com/n9WP8EdcjP — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 27, 2022





World Junior Tennis (14 and under boys)

Australian team: Jake Dembo (14, WA), Cruz Hewitt (13, NSW), Filip Fantasia (13, SA), coach Bernie Goerlitz

Result: Seventh place

All the best to our Aussie juniors competing in Portugal for the @BNPParibas World Team Cup 💪



🇦🇺 Saalim Naser

🇦🇺 Riley Dumsday

🇦🇺 Ben Wenzel #GoAussies | #WheelchairTennis | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/lHAWzCMk0F — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 2, 2022





Junior Wheelchair World Team Cup Finals

The BNP Paribas Junior Wheelchair World Team Cup Finals are underway in Portugal this week.

All three of the Australian junior team are ranked in the world's top ten, making them strong contenders for the title.

Australian team: Riley Dumsday (16, Victoria), Saalim Naser (18, Victoria), Benjamin Wenzel (15, Queensland)





The Junior Wheelchair World Team Cup offers the best wheelchair tennis players an opportunity to compete on the world stage. Australia last won the junior wheelchair team event in 2019. More information on the competition is available here.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!