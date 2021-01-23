Louise Pleming started tennis aged six at the Vic Edwards Tennis School and in 1982 she began competing in ITF and WTA level tournaments.

Louise has 12 ITF doubles titles to her name, including the Austrian Open. Her best results were making the round of 16 in the doubles (w/Rachel McQuillan, AUS) and mixed doubles (w/Luis Lobo, ARG) at the French Open in 1996, and finishing runner-up in doubles (w/Meghann Shaughnessy, USA) at the Belgian Open in 1999.

Louise’s highest singles ranking was No.290 (August 1996) and she peaked at No.87 in doubles (April 1998). She was appointed by Tennis Australia as a national touring coach in 2006, and in 2007 captained the victorious Australian Junior Fed Cup team.

Louise also works as a tennis television commentator. Pleming is an AIS Pro Tour Program women’s program coach and she has also worked with Victorian Sally Peers and Queenslander Monika Wejnert.