Tributes flow as Ash Barty announces retirement

World No.1 Ash Barty has stunned the tennis community, announcing her retirement from the sport.

The reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion shared an emotional video on her social media channels, where she detailed "I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want, and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level anymore".

"I've given everything I can to this beautiful sport of tennis. I'm really happy with that. For me, that is my success," Barty said.

Congratulations on an incredible career, @ashbarty 💙



The tennis community, especially in Australia, will miss you dearly but is all the better for the standard you set as a person and a player.



Forever a world No.1 role model 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oQ8HHgUFIJ — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 23, 2022





The 25-year-old's announcement led to an outpouring of love on social media.

These are some of the reactions from across the world, beginning with Barty's Australian peers ...

Daria Saville and Thanasi Kokkinakis shared their respect:

So much respect for you Ash! Your whole career you’ve done it your way! Always followed your heart and I hope you keep doing this!! Enjoy golf 🏌️‍♀️, planning wedding, being home, being with family and dogs 🐶, having good Aussie coffee everyday ☕️ and so many more things!!! pic.twitter.com/ABpceGOOq5 — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) March 23, 2022









Dylan Alcott, who also recently retired while ranked world No.1, is proud:

Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you mate ❤️ — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 23, 2022





Lizette Cabrera described Ash's impact as "remarkable":

What a legend you are @ashbarty . She is an awesome human on and off the court. What she has done for our sport and Aussie womens tennis is nothing short of remarkable. What a legacy. We will miss you!! Enjoy retired life ⛳️ 🐶 ☕️ — Lizette Cabrera (@lizzycabrera97) March 23, 2022





Priscilla Hon and Ellen Perez said thanks:

Thank you for everything you’ve done for tennis, especially in Aus. You put your heart into everything you do and you have inspired so many and always will. So excited to see what is in store for you in the future. Enjoy retirement🙏🏽😍 @ashbarty — Priscilla hon (@pribo98) March 23, 2022





What Ash Barty has taught me; March to the beat of your own drum. Know who you are, what you want, what makes you happy/fulfilled and go get it. You have given Australia and this sport so much, so thank you! What a career, what a person. Enjoy the next chapter of life mate 💚💛 — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) March 23, 2022





Arina Rodionova and Rennae Stubbs couldn't hide their surprise:

Holy shit. Happy retirement Ash! — Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) March 23, 2022





OMG! — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) March 23, 2022





Paul McNamee is also shocked:

Ash Barty retiring is a huge shock… albeit it’s not the first time. What a career, and we wish the fine lady a happy life. — Paul McNamee (@PaulFMcNamee) March 23, 2022





Darren Cahill described Ash as "a true Aussie legend":

An incredible role model for so many not only in our sport, and she’s always gone about her career in her own special way. Well done, Ash. A true Aussie legend 👏 https://t.co/pnmaUjTPBe — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) March 23, 2022





So did John Peers, her Olympic mixed doubles partner:

Congrats @ashbarty on an incredible career! You are a true legend! Enjoy the next stage of your life. — John Peers (@johnwpeers) March 23, 2022





The news impacted many different players from all over the world too ...

British former world No.1 Andy Murray led the tributes:

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022





Romanian Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is in tears:

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022





American great Tracy Austin, also a former world No.1, shared well wishes:

Happy for you, @ashbarty to go out on your terms but the tennis world will miss a great champion. Love your elegant, athletic style of play and have always been impressed with the way you handle yourself on and off the court. Enjoy the next chapter. 💚💛 — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) March 23, 2022





German Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber shared congratulations:

You will be missed, @AshBarty! You gave all your heart to our sport and inspired so many along your journey.❤️You’re stepping away from tennis as a true champion and on your own terms, simply following your own path, as you always have.Keep chasing your dreams, I know you will ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/DVEUcpcvKf — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) March 23, 2022





Czech stars Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, and Karolina Pliskova, the Wimbledon 2021 finalist, detailed their admiration:

Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.



I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! ❤️@ashbarty — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022





Congrats on an incredible career Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpL20nIUJQ — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 23, 2022





Indian champion Sania Mirza described Ash as a "role model on and off the court":

What a legend @ashbarty .. tennis will miss you .. unbelievable role model on and off the court .. good luck mate for this next phase 👏🏽 #inspiration — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 23, 2022





American Madison Keys labelled Ash "one of the nicest people on tour":

An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour ♥️



Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what’s next! pic.twitter.com/Mhwzyf6nbX — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022





While American player Shelby Rogers declared Ash "one of the best human beings I've ever met":

What a legend. Incredible inspiration on and off the court. One of the best human beings I’ve ever met.

Our number 1! Best of luck @ashbarty 💞 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) March 23, 2022





