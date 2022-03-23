Tributes flow as Ash Barty announces retirement

World No.1 Ash Barty has stunned the tennis community, announcing her retirement from the sport.
The reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion shared an emotional video on her social media channels, where she detailed "I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want, and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level anymore".
"I've given everything I can to this beautiful sport of tennis. I'm really happy with that. For me, that is my success," Barty said.
The 25-year-old's announcement led to an outpouring of love on social media.
These are some of the reactions from across the world, beginning with Barty's Australian peers ...
Daria Saville and Thanasi Kokkinakis shared their respect:
Dylan Alcott, who also recently retired while ranked world No.1, is proud:
Lizette Cabrera described Ash's impact as "remarkable":
Priscilla Hon and Ellen Perez said thanks:
Arina Rodionova and Rennae Stubbs couldn't hide their surprise:
Paul McNamee is also shocked:
Darren Cahill described Ash as "a true Aussie legend":
So did John Peers, her Olympic mixed doubles partner:
The news impacted many different players from all over the world too ...
British former world No.1 Andy Murray led the tributes:
Romanian Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is in tears:
American great Tracy Austin, also a former world No.1, shared well wishes:
German Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber shared congratulations:
Czech stars Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, and Karolina Pliskova, the Wimbledon 2021 finalist, detailed their admiration:
Indian champion Sania Mirza described Ash as a "role model on and off the court":
American Madison Keys labelled Ash "one of the nicest people on tour":
While American player Shelby Rogers declared Ash "one of the best human beings I've ever met":
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!