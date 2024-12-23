Ash Barty joins forces with the Brisbane International

Three-time Grand Slam Champion, former world No.1, and Brisbane local, Ash Barty will once again be seen on Pat Rafter Arena at the Brisbane International presented by Evie this December.

Barty, who established the Ash Barty Foundation in January 2024 to inspire, educate and provide opportunities for the next generation of Australians through sport and education, will head a charity showcase on the first day of the tournament alongside Pat Rafter and players from the WTA and ATP tour.

The showcase, which will be held on Sunday 29 December, with gates open at 9.30am, will officially launch the Brisbane International Family Fun Day.

Barty is also the Brisbane International Ballkids Ambassador, and the ballkids will be proudly wearing the 'Ash Barty Foundation' logo on the sleeve of their tournament uniform. Ash will also present the ballkids squad with their hats prior to the start of the tournament.

Barty said she is proud to be connected with the Brisbane International ballkids and is also excited to engage with the next generation of tennis fans at the event.

"I'm grateful to the Brisbane International team for providing me with an opportunity to raise awareness for the Ash Barty Foundation and to engage with young Australians throughout the tournament," Barty said.

"I have been fortunate in terms of my journey but not all kids have that same experience.

"The Ash Barty Foundation's goal is to provide more opportunities for boys and girls to discover what they love to do and to give them the ability to follow their dreams.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we have done so far, but it's only the beginning.

"It will be a lot of fun to hit on the court with Pat Rafter and friends for the charity match and to meet many young tennis fans."

Brisbane International Tournament Director Cameron Pearson is thrilled to have Ash Barty involved in the event again.

"Ash has had such a huge impact in Australia and worldwide through her sporting achievements and on top of that she is a Queensland local and adored by all," Pearson said.

"We are proud to have Ash as the Ambassador for the Brisbane International ballkids, and to also partner with Ash Barty Foundation for the Family Fun Day.

"Having Ash and Pat Rafter on court together will be a great spectacular for all tennis and sporting fans and great way to launch our Family Fun Day."

Adult ticket prices start from $30 and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $60.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.

To learn more about the Ash Barty Foundation, visit the official website.