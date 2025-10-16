Ash Barty Schools Challenge winner revealed

One lucky school is set to welcome tennis legend Ash Barty in Term 4, following a fantastic response to the inaugural Ash Barty Schools Challenge.

More than 100 primary schools from across Australia participated in the nationwide initiative, launched by the three-time Grand Slam champion Ash Barty to inspire kids to get active, have fun and pick up a racquet.

Teachers were invited to submit photos or videos showcasing creative and engaging ways their students were enjoying tennis – from simple ball skills to inventing tennis themed activities.

Redeemer Baptist School in New South Wales has been named the winner, submitting a series of images and videos capturing students embracing tennis with enthusiasm and excitement.

> READ: Four Aussies reach second round in Asia

As part of their prize, Redeemer Baptist School will receive a special visit from Ash Barty, along with Little Ash book resources for students and the school library.

Students will also have the unforgettable opportunity to meet Ash and even rally with her on court.

“The Ash Barty Schools Challenge is all about fun, participation and kids being active,” said Ash Barty.

“It’s been amazing to see so many schools around Australia embrace the challenge.

“Congratulations to the winner, Redeemer Baptist School, I can’t wait to visit and have a hit with the students!”

“Redeemer Baptist School was very excited to join the Ash Barty Schools Challenge, encouraging our students to engage in active and social pursuits for both fun and competition,” Redeemer Baptist School principal Jonathan Cannon said.

“With 32 per cent of our K-6 students in after-school tennis coaching, the chance to welcome Ash Barty to our courts felt like a dream. She’s a world number 1 women’s tennis icon with three Grand Slam titles and a Newcombe Medal, as well as young mum and children’s author.

“Now we are looking forward to her visit and the inspiration it will bring to grow participation in tennis.”

Watch all 2025 WTA 1000, 500, 250 and Finals on beIN SPORTS in Australia.

Sign up now to receive an exclusive Tennis Australia offer.