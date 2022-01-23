World No.1s lead Aussie charge at Australian Open 2022

Aussie fans in for a treat on day seven of Australian Open 2022, with our two world No.1s in action.

Ash Barty has progressed to the fourth round in the women's singles competition for the fourth straight year and tonight takes on in-form American Amanda Anisimova.

"I feel good. I feel ready," said the 25-year-old Australian, who is on a seven-match winning streak and held a remarkable 58 consecutive service games.

Dylan Alcott also begins his quest to win an unprecedented eighth consecutive quad wheelchair singles title. The 31-year-old from Melbourne faces world No.3 Niels Vink in a tough first-round assignment.

"It's a huge first match. I'm playing not only my good mate, but also I think probably my biggest competitor," Alcott said of the 19-year-old Dutchman.

The two world No.1s, who are incredible role models as well as competitors, are among 26 Australian players scheduled to compete at Melbourne Park today.

Aussies in action:

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Women's singles, fourth round, Rod Laver Arena, night session, first match (from 7pm AEDT)

This is a rematch of the Roland Garros 2019 semifinal, where Barty prevailed in three sets. "It's exciting to get to play Amanda again," Barty said. "It will be nice to play each other again in a big match." The 20-year-old American is on an impressive eight-match winning streak, claiming the Melbourne Summer Set title earlier this month, and eliminating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and defending champion Naomi Osaka in her past two matches. "Amanda has played a fantastic tournament," Barty acknowledged. The world No.60 has Aussie connections too, as she is working with esteemed Australian coach Darren Cahill.

Head-to-head record: Barty leads 1-0

Last meeting: Barty won 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 (Roland Garros, 2019)

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Niels Vink (NED)

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals, Kia Arena, fourth match (not before 5.30pm AEDT)

Contesting the final tournament of his glorious career, 31-year-old Alcott is eyeing a record eighth consecutive AO title. The world No.1 boasts an unbeaten record against 19-year-old Vink, but is wary of the world No.3's potential. They had a three-set battle in the Paralympic Games semifinals last year, which Alcott described as the toughest match of his life, and met again in the US Open 2021 final.

Head-to-head: Alcott leads 6-0

Last meeting: Alcott won 7-5 6-2 (US Open, 2021)

Heath Davidson (AUS) v Koji Sugeno (JPN)

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals, Court 8, fourth match (not before 5.30pm AEDT)

Davidson will enter this match feeling confident, having conceded only a single game to 40-year-old Sugeno at the Victorian Wheelchair Open earlier this month. The 34-year-old Aussie is ranked No.7 and making his sixth appearance in an Australian Open quad wheelchair singles draw, while world No.6 Sugeno is competing at the tournament for a second time.

Head-to-head: Sugeno leads 8-5

Last meeting: Davidson won 6-0 6-1 (Melbourne, 2022)

[WC] Ben Weekes (AUS) v Tom Egberink (NED)

Men's wheelchair singles, quarterfinals, Court 7, second match

In a professional career spanning more than two decades, 37-year-old Weekes has proven an enduring competitor. The world No.24, who last year became the first Australian tennis player to compete at five Paralympic Games, faces world No.7 Egberink. This is Weekes' first singles showdown with the 29-year-old from the Netherlands, who is his doubles partner this week, in more than five years.

Head-to-head: Egberink leads 9-2

Last meeting: Egberink won 6-2 6-3 (Berlin, 2016)

[5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [12] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Andreas Mies (GER)

Men's doubles, third round, John Cain Arena, second match (not before 12.30pm AEDT)

World No.12 Peers has advanced to the AO third round for the sixth time. Hoping to improve on a 2-3 win-loss career record at this stage, the 33-year-old and Slovak partner Polasek can take confidence from their recent form. The fifth seeds have won 20 of their past 24 matches, providing valuable momentum to face two-time Roland Garros champions, world No.14 Krawietz and world No.41 Mies.

[WC] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Sania Mirza (IND)/Rajeev Ram (USA)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 3, second match

World No.42 Perez has matched her career-best result in an Australian Open mixed doubles draw, advancing to the second round for the second year in a row. The 26-year-old Aussie and Dutch partner Middelkoop now face a highly credentialed team. Mirza is a former world No.1 and a four-time AO mixed doubles finalist, while world No.4 Ram is a two-time AO mixed doubles champion.

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS)/Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [6] Tim Puetz (GER)/Michael Venus (NZL)

Men's doubles, third round, John Cain Arena, third match (not before 2.30pm AEDT)

Aussie wildcards Kubler and O'Connell are enjoying a career-best run in a Grand Slam doubles draw. The 28-year-old Kubler and 27-year-old O'Connell, who had both never won a major doubles match before this tournament, now face the sixth seeds in the third round. Puetz is a 34-year-old German ranked No.18, while Venus is a 34-year-old from New Zealand ranked No.15.

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [15] Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)

Men's doubles, third round, Kia Arena, third match (not before 4pm AEDT)

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios sensationally eliminated the top seeds in the second round, with a dominant serving display setting up a third-round showdown with the 15th seeds. Behar is a 32-year-old from Uruguay ranked No.47, while Esobar is 32-year-old from Ecuador ranked No.39. A big opportunity awaits for the winner of this match, with all four players hoping to advance to a first Grand Slam doubles quarterfinal.

[WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v [5] Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Ivan Dodig (CRO)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 17, fourth match

Melbourne locals 32-year-old Rodionova and 24-year-old Polmans will be hoping for plenty of hometown support when they take on fifth seeds Mladenovic and Dodig. Mladenovic is a former world No.1 doubles player and a two-time AO mixed doubles finalist, while world No.13 Dodig is a three-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion.

The Australian Open Junior Championships began yesterday. First-round action continues today in the boys' and girls' singles and doubles events:

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Patricija Paukstyte (LTU)

Girls' singles, first round, 1573 Arena, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[Q] Elena Micic (AUS) v [14] Victoria Mboko (CAN)

Girls' singles, first round, Court 13, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Amor Jasika (AUS) v [12] Wong Coleman (HNK)

Boys' singles, first round, Court 15, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Cooper Errey (AUS) v Jaden Weekes (CAN)

Boys' singles, first round, 1573 Arena, second match

[WC] Edward Winter (AUS) v Konstantin Zhzhenov (RUS)

Boys' singles, first round, Court 16, second match

[Q] Anja Nayar (AUS) v Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRN)

Girls' singles, first round, 1573 Arena, third match

[WC] Yulin Yan (AUS) v Lola Radivojevic (SRB)

Girls' singles, first round, Court 13, third match

[WC] Catherine Aulia (AUS) v Amelie Smejkalova (CZE)

Girls' singles, first round, 1573 Arena, fourth match

[Q] Zara Larke (AUS) v [7] Johanne Christine Svendsen (DEN)

Girls' singles, first round, Court 13, fourth match

[WC] Alec Braund (AUS) v [14] Dino Prizmic (CRO)

Boys' singles, first round, 1573 Arena, fifth match

[WC] Alexander Despoja (AUS)/Henry Lamchinniah (AUS) v Ignacio Buse (PER)/Dinko Dinev (BUL)

Boys' doubles, first round, Court 5, fifth match

[WC] Charlie Camus (AUS)/Cooper Errey (AUS) v Alessio Basile (BEL)/Daniel Verbeek (NED)

Boys' doubles, first round, Court 16, fifth match

[WC] Lily Fairclough (AUS)/Yilin Yan (AUS) v Anca Alexia Todoni (ROU)/Hanne Vandewinkel (BEL)

Girls' doubles, first round, Court 13, sixth match

Anja Nayar (AUS)/Denislava Glushkova (BUL) v Hayu Kinoshita (JPN)/Sara Saito (JPN)

Girls' doubles, first round, Court 16, sixth match

