Doubles draws revealed for Australian Open 2022

The Australian Open 2022 men's and women's doubles draws are set.

Australia's top-ranked men, world No.13 John Peers and world No.23 Luke Saville, are set to face-off in the opening round of the men's doubles competition.

Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek are the No.5 seeds. The newly-crowned Sydney Tennis Classic champions meet the all-Aussie combination of Saville and John-Patrick Smith in a tough first-round encounter.

World No.68 Smith advanced to the men's doubles quarterfinals at AO 2021, while 28-year-old Saville was a finalist at AO 2020.

There are several Aussie clashes slated for the opening round, including wildcards Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis taking on fellow Australians Alex Bolt and James McCabe.

Matt Reid and Jordan Thompson play wildcards Rinky Hijikata and Tristan Schoolkate in another all-Aussie first-round showdown.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, who reached the US Open quarterfinals together last season, begin their campaign against Israel's Jonathan Erlich and Sweden's Andre Goranssen.

Australian Open 2022Men's doubles, first round [5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Jonathan Erlich (ISR)/Andre Goranssen (SWE) John Millman (AUS)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Jonny O'Mara (GBR)/Andrei Vasilevski (BLR) Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Lloyd Harris (RSA) v [4] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL) James Duckworth (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v [8] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA) Matt Reid (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS)/James McCabe (AUS) v [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) [WC] Jason Kubler (AUS)/Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)/Jaume Munar (ESP) [WC] Andrew Harris (AUS)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Sam Querrey (USA) [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) v [16] Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Franko Skugor (CRO)

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2022 men's doubles draw

Sam Stosur and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai are the No.4 seeds in the women's doubles draw. The Australian Open 2019 champions have been pitted against Japan's Miyu Kato and American Sabrina Santamaria in the first round.

Storm Sanders and American Caroline Dolehide, who advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals and US Open quarterfinals together last season, are the ninth seeds. They play all-Aussie combination Astra Sharma and Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round.

Arina Rodionova and Dutch partner Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove have drawn top seeds and AO 2021 finalists Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, while wildcards Seone Mendez and Taylah Preston meet recently reunited Roland Garros 2016 champions Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Australian Open 2022Women's doubles, first round [4] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v Miyu Kato (JPN)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) [9] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) Ellen Perez (AUS)/Greet Minnen (BEL) v [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (NED) v [1] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) Monique Adamczak (AUS)/Han Xinyun (CHN) v Madison Brengle (USA)/Tatjana Maria (GER) [WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS)/Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS) v Jasmine Paolini (ITA)/Heather Watson (GBR) [WC] Seone Mendez (AUS)/Taylah Preston (AUS) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)/Aranxta Rus (NED) [WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Erin Routliffe (NZL)

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2022 women's doubles draw

