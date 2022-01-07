Priscilla Hon receives Australian Open 2022 wildcard

After scoring her first top-20 win this week, Priscilla Hon has been rewarded with an Australian Open 2022 main draw wildcard.

Friday 07 January 2022
tennis.com.au
Melbourne, Australia
Priscilla Hon celebrates after winning against Petra Kvitova at the ATP Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide on January 3, 2022.

Priscilla Hon has been handed the final women's singles main draw wildcard for Australian Open 2022.

The 23-year-old from Queensland, currently ranked No.263, is set to make her fourth main draw appearance at her home Grand Slam.

"I feel really thankful," said Hon, whose best Australian Open result is reaching the second round in 2020.

"I've worked really hard to be a contender for the wildcard and actually receiving it means so much to me. I wish I didn't need one and hopefully this will be one of my last ones before I can get in on my own ranking. I'll keep pushing and working to make that happen."

Hon, who achieved a career-high ranking of No.118 in October 2019, missed last year's Australian Open due to a hip injury.

She proved she is one to watch at this week's Adelaide International, scoring a career-best win against world No.17 Petra Kvitova.

"I'm going to try keep the momentum going by not putting too much pressure on myself," Hon said.

"I've built some confidence from this week and nothing changes from now on. Each match I go out there and keep working on what I have been and just enjoy it. I love being able to play at home in Australia and I want to enjoy every minute of it."

Hon is one of eight main draw wildcard recipients for Australian Open 2022, joining previously-announced compatriots Storm Sanders, Maddison Inglis, Sam Stosur and Daria Saville.

Australian Open 2022Women's main draw singles wildcards
PlayerRank
Diane Parry (FRA)115
Wang Xiyu (CHN)131
Storm Sanders (AUS)132
Maddison Inglis (AUS)141
Robin Anderson (USA)172
Priscilla Hon (AUS)263
Sam Stosur (AUS)383
Daria Saville (AUS)421

A further eight Australians have received Australian Open 2022 women's singles qualifying wildcards. This includes teenage talents Talia Gibson (17), Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (17), Taylah Preston (16) and Catherine Aulia (17).

Australian Open 2022Women's qualifying singles wildcards
PlayerRank
Destanee Aiava (AUS)316
Alexandra Bozovic (AUS)451
Zoe Hives (AUS)625
Kimberly Birrell (AUS)740
Talia Gibson (AUS)1237
Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS)1467
Taylah Preston (AUS)-
Catherine Aulia (AUS)-

The Australian Open 2022 qualifying competition begins at Melbourne Park on Monday 10 January. Main draw action follows from Monday 17 January.

