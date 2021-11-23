Alex de Minaur: Australia's top-ranked man for fourth consecutive year

Six Australian men have finished the 2021 season inside the world's top 100, led by Alex de Minaur at world No.34.

Tuesday 23 November 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Alex de Minaur of Australia reacts against Taylor Fritz of the United States during his Men's Singles first round match on Day Two of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Alex de Minaur has ended the season as Australia's top-ranked men's singles player for a fourth consecutive year.

The 22-year-old, who won two ATP singles titles and achieved a career-high ranking at world No.15 in June, finishes the 2021 season at world No.34.

De Minaur is one of six Australian men in the year-end top 100 rankings, which the ATP Tour published this week.

Consistent performers John Millman and Jordan Thompson both recorded their sixth year-end top 100 finishes, with Nick Kyrgios finishing inside the world's top 100 for an eighth straight year.

James Duckworth ends his career-best year as Australia's No.2-ranked man. The 29-year-old's year-end ranking of world No.49 is much higher than his previous best of No.100, achieved in 2019.

Alexei Popyrin has recorded his best year-end ranking too at world No.71. This betters the 22-year-old's previous highest at No.97 in 2019.

Alex Bolt, Aleksandar Vukic, Max Purcell and Rinky Hijikata all recorded career-best year-end rankings as well, while Thanasi Kokkinakis has achieved his best year-end ranking in three years.

Men's singlesAustralian top 20
PlayerAgeYear-end rankingRanking points
1Alex de Minaur22No.341561
2James Duckworth29No.491176
3Alexei Popyrin22No.611000
4John Millman32No.72875
5Jordan Thompson27No.77860
6Nick Kyrgios26No.92793
7Alex Bolt28No.135506
8Aleksandar Vukic25No.156440
9Thanasi Kokkinakis25No.172394
10Chris O'Connell27No.175388
11Max Purcell23No.176386
12Marc Polmans24No.194343
13Jason Kubler28No.201320
14Matthew Ebden33No.232266
15Bernard Tomic29No.253231
16Akira Santillan24No.330144
17Rinky Hijikata20No.369113
18Andrew Harris27No.375111
19John-Patrick Smith32No.390106
20Dayne Kelly30No.42889

The season is not officially over yet for several Australian men, with the Davis Cup Finals beginning in Europe later this week.

De Minaur leads the Aussie charge alongside Popyrin, Millman, Bolt and John Peers in Turin.

