Social round-up: Australian players in the spotlight

There have been lots of Australian players in the spotlight this week, as our social round-up highlights ...
James Duckworth enjoyed a career-best run in Nur-Sultan, reaching his first ATP singles final:
Nick Kyrgios represented Team World - complete with stylish haircut - at the Laver Cup in Boston, then announced he was returning to Australia to recover from a persistent knee injury:
John Millman is off to a winning start at an ATP 250 tournament in Sofia:
Priscilla Hon and Ajla Tomljanovic hit the practice courts in America:
Lizette Cabrera qualified for a WTA 500 tournament in Chicago - and went exploring in the city too:
Ellen Perez treated herself after reaching an ITF singles semifinal in Portugal:
Storm Sanders is taking a break in Melbourne and happily reunited with her fiance:
Meanwhile, Mark Philippoussis continues to make a splash on television program SAS Australia:
Heath Davidson, who recently won a Paralympic Games silver medal and was a US Open doubles finalist, is keeping busy as a brand ambassador for underwear brand Jockey:
While Daria Gavrilova, who is recovering from Achilles surgery, has created a vlog to share an insight into her daily routine:
