Max Purcell books spot in ATP Challenger final in Columbus

Columbus, USA

Max Purcell has won an all-Australian battle to advance to his second ATP Challenger singles final of the season.

The 23-year-old Purcell scored a hard-fought 7-6(3) 7-6(6) victory against compatriot Aleksandar Vukic in the semifinals, serving 18 aces and saving multiple set points in the one-hour and 46-minute clash.

The No.189-ranked Purcell is yet to lose a set this week. He now plays American Stefan Kozlov, a 23-year-old ranked No.301, for the title.

Purcell, who has won 18 of his past 27 matches, is aiming to win his third career ATP Challenger singles title - an effort that could propel him into the world's top 170 for the first time.

Aussies in action - Columbus

RESULTS

Men's singles, semifinal

Max Purcell (AUS) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's singles, final

Max Purcell (AUS) v Stefan Kozlov (USA)

Chicago, USA

Three Australians - Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon - have scored opening-round wins in the qualifying competition at a WTA 500 tournament in Chicago.

World No.131 Inglis scored a comfortable straight-sets victory against Germany's Julia Lohoff, while world No.162 Cabrera fought past Brit Tara Moore in three sets and world No.246 Hon defeated Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri in another three-set clash.

The trio are aiming to join fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the main draw.

Aussies in action - Chicago

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[3] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d [WC] Julia Lohoff (GER) 6-2 6-2

[11] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) d Tara Moore (GBR) 6-1 6-7(4) 6-2

[16] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) 6-1 6-7(3) 6-4

COMING UP

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[3] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [12] Asia Muhammad (USA)

[11] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [4] Olga Govortsova (BLR)

[16] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [6] Kateryna Kozlova (UKR)

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

San Diego, USA

Alex Bolt has advanced to the final qualifying round at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

The 28-year-old Australian posted a 6-4 7-6(5) victory against American wildcard Alafia Ayeni.

Bolt was the sole Australian winner today, with Jordan Thompson and Jason Kubler both losing their qualifying matches.

Denmark's August Holmgren, a 23-year-old ranked No.903, scored an upset 6-4 7-6(6) victory against third-seeded Thompson. While two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson defeated Kubler in straight sets.

Bolt now plays No.68-ranked Anderson for a place in the main draw.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[7] Alex Bolt (AUS) d [WC] Alafia Ayeni (USA) 6-4 7-6(5)

[2] Kevin Anderson (RSA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3 7-5

[Alt] August Holmgren (DEN) d [3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[7] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [2] Kevin Anderson (RSA)

Men's doubles, first round

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) v [WC] Antonio Sancic (CRO)/Artem Sitak (NZL)

