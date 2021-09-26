Max Purcell books spot in ATP Challenger final in Columbus

Australia's Max Purcell has advanced to his second ATP Challenger singles final of the season.

Sunday 26 September 2021
Leigh Rogers
Columbus, USA
Columbus, USA

Max Purcell has won an all-Australian battle to advance to his second ATP Challenger singles final of the season.

The 23-year-old Purcell scored a hard-fought 7-6(3) 7-6(6) victory against compatriot Aleksandar Vukic in the semifinals, serving 18 aces and saving multiple set points in the one-hour and 46-minute clash.

The No.189-ranked Purcell is yet to lose a set this week. He now plays American Stefan Kozlov, a 23-year-old ranked No.301, for the title.

Purcell, who has won 18 of his past 27 matches, is aiming to win his third career ATP Challenger singles title - an effort that could propel him into the world's top 170 for the first time.

Aussies in action - Columbus

RESULTS
Men's singles, semifinal
Max Purcell (AUS) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-6(6)

COMING UP
Men's singles, final
Max Purcell (AUS) v Stefan Kozlov (USA)

Chicago, USA

Three Australians - Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon - have scored opening-round wins in the qualifying competition at a WTA 500 tournament in Chicago.

World No.131 Inglis scored a comfortable straight-sets victory against Germany's Julia Lohoff, while world No.162 Cabrera fought past Brit Tara Moore in three sets and world No.246 Hon defeated Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri in another three-set clash.

The trio are aiming to join fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the main draw.

Aussies in action - Chicago

RESULTS
Women's qualifying singles, first round
[3] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d [WC] Julia Lohoff (GER) 6-2 6-2
[11] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) d Tara Moore (GBR) 6-1 6-7(4) 6-2
[16] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) 6-1 6-7(3) 6-4

COMING UP
Women's qualifying singles, final round
[3] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [12] Asia Muhammad (USA)
[11] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v [4] Olga Govortsova (BLR)
[16] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [6] Kateryna Kozlova (UKR)

Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

San Diego, USA

Alex Bolt has advanced to the final qualifying round at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

The 28-year-old Australian posted a 6-4 7-6(5) victory against American wildcard Alafia Ayeni.

Bolt was the sole Australian winner today, with Jordan Thompson and Jason Kubler both losing their qualifying matches.

Denmark's August Holmgren, a 23-year-old ranked No.903, scored an upset 6-4 7-6(6) victory against third-seeded Thompson. While two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson defeated Kubler in straight sets.

Bolt now plays No.68-ranked Anderson for a place in the main draw.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, first round
[7] Alex Bolt (AUS) d [WC] Alafia Ayeni (USA) 6-4 7-6(5)
[2] Kevin Anderson (RSA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3 7-5
[Alt] August Holmgren (DEN) d [3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4 7-6(6)

COMING UP
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[7] Alex Bolt (AUS) v [2] Kevin Anderson (RSA)

Men's doubles, first round
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)
Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) v [WC] Antonio Sancic (CRO)/Artem Sitak (NZL)

