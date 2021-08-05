Millman moves into third round at Washington

Washington, USA

John Millman has won a two-hour battle to advance to the third round at an ATP 500 tournament in Washington.

The 11th-seeded Millman scored a 6-2 7-6(8) victory against Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer, saving two set points in the second-set tiebreak.

It sets up a third-round clash with eighth-seeded American Reilly Opelka.

Millman is the last remaining Australian in the singles draw after American Steve Johnson eliminated Alex de Minaur in second-round action today.

Johnson recorded a 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2 victory against the third-seeded De Minaur, who was making his first competitive appearance since testing positive to COVID-19 last month.

De Minaur bounced back strongly in doubles, teaming with Millman to eliminate top seeds John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek in three sets.

Nick Kyrgios has also progressed to the doubles quarterfinals alongside American Frances Tiafoe.

Aussies in action - Washington

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[11] John Millman (AUS) d [Q] Elias Ymer (SWE) 6-2 7-6(8)

Steve Johnson (USA) d [3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2

Men's doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Millman (AUS) d [1] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 7-6(4) 5-7 [10-7]

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) d [3] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Ivan Dodig (CRO) 7-5 1-6 [11-9]

[2] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Fabrice Martin (FRA) 7-5 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[11] John Millman (AUS) v [8] Reilly Opelka (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Millman (AUS) v Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

Luke Saville (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v [2] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Sebastian Korda (USA)/Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Seone Mendez's impressive WTA main draw debut continues at a WTA 250 tournament in Romania, with the 22-year-old Australian advancing to the quarterfinals.

The world No.269 was leading 4-3 when Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko retired during their second-round match.

It sets up a quarterfinal with second seed and former top 10-ranked German Andrea Petkovic.

Mendez, who earned a place in the main draw as a qualifier, has now won four consecutive matches at the clay-court tournament - all against higher-ranked opponents.

Aussies in action - Cluj-Napoca

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Seone Mendez (AUS) d Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 4-3 ret.

COMING UP

Women's singles, quarterfinals

[Q] Seone Mendez (AUS) v [2] Andrea Petkovic (GER)

San Jose, USA

Ellen Perez has made a winning start in her new partnership with former world No.1 Kveta Peschke.

The third-seeded combination scored a 6-3 6-2 win against France's Elixane Lechemia and American Ingrid Neel at a WTA 500 tournament in San Jose.

Arina Rodionova and American partner Kaitlyn Christian lost to top seeds Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian Luisa Stefani in a tight three-set battle.

Aussies in action - San Jose

RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d Elixane Lechemia (FRA)/Ingrid Neel (USA) 6-3 6-2

[1] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) d Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Kaitlyn Christian (USA) 7-5 3-6 [12-10]



COMING UP

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [8] Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)



Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v Eri Hozumi (JPN)/Zhang Shuai (CHN)