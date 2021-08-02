Thompson finishes runner-up in Atlanta doubles

Atlanta, USA

Jordan Thompson's best doubles run in four years has ended with a runner-up finish at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta.

Playing alongside American Steve Johnson, Thompson reached his first tour-level doubles final since winning the Brisbane International with Thanasi Kokkinakis in January 2017.

However American Reilly Opelka and Italian Jannik Sinner ended their winning run, claiming a 6-4 6-7(6) [10-3] victory in the final.

Aussies in action - Atlanta

RESULTS

Men's doubles, final

Reilly Opelka (USA)/Jannik Sinner (ITA) d Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA) 6-4 6-7(6) [10-3]

Lexington, USA

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



🇦🇺 Jason Kubler adds a sixth #ATPChallenger singles title to his collection after triumphing in Lexington! pic.twitter.com/wgmDkmMdqW — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) August 1, 2021

Jason Kubler has claimed his biggest title in two years, winning an ATP Challenger event in Lexington.

The 28-year-old Australian scored a hard-fought 7-5 6-7(2) 7-5 victory against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in a two-hour and 56-minute final.





It was a second final appearance in as many weeks for the former world No.91. Currently ranked No.272, Kubler's ranking is projected to rise more than 40 places after his title-winning run.

Aussies in action - Lexington

RESULTS

Men's singles, final

Jason Kubler (AUS) d [6] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 7-5 6-7(2) 7-5

Washington, USA

Six Australian men feature in the singles draw at an ATP 500 tournament in Washington this week.

Alex de Minaur, who is returning to the tour after contracting COVID last month, headlines the Aussies in action.

Max Purcell had been aiming to qualify for the main draw, but lost in the final qualifying round to American Mitchell Krueger in three sets.

Aussies in action - Washington

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[12] Mitchell Krueger (USA) d Max Purcell (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

[11] John Millman (AUS) v Bye

James Duckworth (AUS) v Tennys Sandgren (USA)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND)

Men's doubles, first round

[1] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Millman (AUS)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v [3] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Ivan Dodig (CRO)

Luke Saville (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Fabrice Martin (FRA) v [2] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL)

San Jose, USA

Ellen Perez's bid to qualify at a WTA 500 tournament in San Jose has ended in the final round. American Emina Bektas scored a 6-4 5-7 6-4 victory against the 25-year-old Australian today.

The result means Ajla Tomljanovic is the sole Australian representative in the singles draw.

Aussies in action - San Jose

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, final round

Emina Bektas (USA) d Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-4 5-7 6-4

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v Elixane Lechemia (FRA)/Ingrid Neel (USA)

Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Kaitlin Christian (USA) v [1] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Luisa Stefani (BRA)