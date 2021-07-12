Ranking movers: Aussies rewarded for Wimbledon efforts

Several Australian players, including Ajla Tomljanovic, James Duckworth and Storm Sanders, have recorded significant ranking rises after career-best performances at Wimbledon.

Monday 12 July 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Women's singles

With her sensational Wimbledon victory, Ash Barty has extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings. The 25-year-old Australian is now 2,299 points clear of second-placed Naomi Osaka.

Ajla Tomljanovic is the biggest mover this week, rising 24 places to world No.51 after reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Storm Sanders moves into the No.5 Australian position after making the final qualifying round at Wimbledon, improving six spots to a career-high No.141. While Ellen Perez jumps up 22 places after qualifying at Wimbledon, then continuing her good form to make an ITF final in Portugal last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.51+24
Astra SharmaNo.128-1
Maddison InglisNo.138+2
Storm SandersNo.141+6
Lizette CabreraNo.1460
Arina RodionovaNo.152-3
Sam StosurNo.165+1
Priscilla HonNo.174+1
Ellen PerezNo.213+22
Men's singles

A career-best third-round run at Wimbledon has propelled James Duckworth up 15 places to world No.76 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 29-year-old is just shy of his career-high ranking of No.71 set in February 2020.

Jordan Thompson also improves seven spots to world No.71 after advancing to the third round at Wimbledon, while Marc Polmans rises 11 places to world No.143 after reaching the second round as a qualifier.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.17-2
John MillmanNo.45-2
Nick KyrgiosNo.58+2
Alexei PopyrinNo.70-3
Jordan ThompsonNo.71+7
James DuckworthNo.76+15
Christopher O'ConnellNo.128+2
Marc PolmansNo.143+11
Alex BoltNo.146+3
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.182-1
Women's doubles

After advancing to the Wimbledon semifinals, Storm Sanders is the biggest mover in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 26-year-old rises 18 places to a career-high of No.41.

Astra Sharma improves six spots to world No.121 after reaching her third career WTA-level final in Hamburg last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.36-5
Storm SandersNo.41+18
Ellen PerezNo.51-1
Arina RodionovaNo.81+1
Sam StosurNo.99-12
Astra SharmaNo.121+6
Ajla TomljanovicNo.132-15
Monique AdamczakNo.133-4
Jaimee FourlisNo.189+2
Lizette CabreraNo.190-2
Men's doubles

John Peers remains Australia's top-ranked man in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Max Purcell is the biggest mover, rising two places to world No.41 after reaching the Wimbledon third round alongside fellow Aussie Luke Saville.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.25-1
Luke SavilleNo.33-1
Max PurcellNo.41+2
Alex de MinaurNo.680
Matthew EbdenNo.71-1
John-Patrick SmithNo.74-1
Matt ReidNo.89+1
Marc PolmansNo.100+1
James DuckworthNo.228-2
Scott PuodziunasNo.242-3

> READ: Grass-court season continues for several Aussies