Ranking movers: Aussies rewarded for Wimbledon efforts

Women's singles

With her sensational Wimbledon victory, Ash Barty has extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings. The 25-year-old Australian is now 2,299 points clear of second-placed Naomi Osaka.

Ajla Tomljanovic is the biggest mover this week, rising 24 places to world No.51 after reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Storm Sanders moves into the No.5 Australian position after making the final qualifying round at Wimbledon, improving six spots to a career-high No.141. While Ellen Perez jumps up 22 places after qualifying at Wimbledon, then continuing her good form to make an ITF final in Portugal last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.51 +24 Astra Sharma No.128 -1 Maddison Inglis No.138 +2 Storm Sanders No.141 +6 Lizette Cabrera No.146 0 Arina Rodionova No.152 -3 Sam Stosur No.165 +1 Priscilla Hon No.174 +1 Ellen Perez No.213 +22

Men's singles

A career-best third-round run at Wimbledon has propelled James Duckworth up 15 places to world No.76 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 29-year-old is just shy of his career-high ranking of No.71 set in February 2020.

Jordan Thompson also improves seven spots to world No.71 after advancing to the third round at Wimbledon, while Marc Polmans rises 11 places to world No.143 after reaching the second round as a qualifier.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.17 -2 John Millman No.45 -2 Nick Kyrgios No.58 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.70 -3 Jordan Thompson No.71 +7 James Duckworth No.76 +15 Christopher O'Connell No.128 +2 Marc Polmans No.143 +11 Alex Bolt No.146 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.182 -1

Women's doubles

After advancing to the Wimbledon semifinals, Storm Sanders is the biggest mover in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 26-year-old rises 18 places to a career-high of No.41.

Astra Sharma improves six spots to world No.121 after reaching her third career WTA-level final in Hamburg last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.36 -5 Storm Sanders No.41 +18 Ellen Perez No.51 -1 Arina Rodionova No.81 +1 Sam Stosur No.99 -12 Astra Sharma No.121 +6 Ajla Tomljanovic No.132 -15 Monique Adamczak No.133 -4 Jaimee Fourlis No.189 +2 Lizette Cabrera No.190 -2

Men's doubles

John Peers remains Australia's top-ranked man in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Max Purcell is the biggest mover, rising two places to world No.41 after reaching the Wimbledon third round alongside fellow Aussie Luke Saville.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.25 -1 Luke Saville No.33 -1 Max Purcell No.41 +2 Alex de Minaur No.68 0 Matthew Ebden No.71 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.74 -1 Matt Reid No.89 +1 Marc Polmans No.100 +1 James Duckworth No.228 -2 Scott Puodziunas No.242 -3

