De Minaur dismisses Millman to reach Queen's quarterfinals

QUEEN'S CLUB, UK

Alex de Minaur is through to a second consecutive ATP quarterfinal - and for the second week in a row, he has defeated a fellow Aussie to reach that stage.

De Minaur, who eliminated Jordan Thompson in the second round in Stuttgart last week, added John Millman to his list of latest victims at Queen's Club in London.

"It's never easy," De Minaur said of facing another Australian. "I'm very close to Johnny, so I want him to do as well as possible and would have loved for him to be on the other side of the draw and go deep."

The fourth-seeded De Minaur scored a 6-1 6-3 victory against Millman, losing only 15 points on serve in the 63-minute second-round match.

Demon does it 😈 @alexdeminaur powers past John Millman and into the last eight at Queen's, 6-1 6-3. #cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/trxO7T5cSW — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 16, 2021

"I played a very good match today. A level that I think I haven't brought in a while, so I'm very happy with that," De Minaur said.





De Minaur is discovering impressive form on grass, also teaming with Brit Cameron Norrie to advance to the doubles quarterfinals. They upset former Australian Open champions Rajeev Ram of America and Brit Joe Salisbury, saving three match points in a tight second-round victory.

John Peers and his American partner Reilly Opelka also advanced to the doubles quarterfinals, as did Max Purcell who is playing with Russian Aslan Karatsev this week.

Aussies in action - Queen's Club

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d John Millman (AUS) 6-1 6-3

Men's doubles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) d [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) 5-7 6-1 [12-10]

John Peers (AUS)/Reilly Opelka (USA) d [8] Ken Skupski (GBR)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 6-7(6) 7-6(4) [10-2]

Max Purcell (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev (RUS) d [5] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marin Cilic (CRO)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Max Purcell (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

John Peers (AUS)/Reilly Opelka (USA) v [1] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

HALLE, GERMANY

Jordan Thompson's winning run at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle is over, exiting both the singles and doubles competitions.

Fourth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev proved too strong in their second-round singles clash, recording a 6-4 6-4 win.

Sixth-seeded Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen scored a 7-6(3) 6-3 victory against Thompson and Luke Saville in second-round doubles action.

Aussies in action - Halle

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[4] Andrey Rublev (RUS) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Men's doubles, second round

[6] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) d Luke Saville (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-3

BIRMINGHAM, UK

Ajla Tomljanovic has lost in the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham.

The 28-year-old Australian, who scored her first career top-20 win on grass in the opening round, lost a three-set battle to a resurgent Coco Vandeweghe.

Vandeweghe, a former world No.9 who is returning from a hand injury, posted a 4-6 6-4 6-3 win.

"I'm definitely not happy with a week when I get knocked out in the second round," said Tomljanovic. "But at the same time, my end goal is Wimbledon and this is a good stepping stone to getting there. When I look at the quality of the matches I played, I'm pretty happy.

"I hope I can have a good run at Wimbledon. A lot of people think my game suits this surface well and I will say it's time I started believing it as well. After these two matches, I really think maybe this year is the best chance I have so far because I'm better mentally, I'm striking the ball the best I ever have going into Wimbledon. So that all gives me confidence."

Ellen Perez was the sole Aussie winner for the day, teaming with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to eliminate fourth-seeded American combination Caroline Dolehide and Caty McNally 6-4 7-6(5) in first-round doubles action.

Aussies in action - Birmingham

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Coco Vandeweghe (USA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 6-4 6-3

Women's doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Ons Jabeur (TUN) d [4] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Catherine McNally (USA) 6-4 7-6(5)

[1] Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Ons Jabeur (TUN) v Tara Moore (GBR)/Eden Silva (GBR)