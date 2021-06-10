Social round-up: Aussies bid au revoir to Paris

Grand Slam tennis dominates this week's social round-up. But unfortunately Roland Garros is over for our Australian players, who are leaving Paris feeling a range of different emotions ...
A heartbroken Ash Barty had a hip injury derail her campaign:
Ellen Perez enjoyed a career-best run in singles, reaching the final qualifying round. Her doubles campaign ended in disappointment though, with Chinese partner Zheng Saisai unable to play their second-round match:
Max Purcell and Luke Saville are happy after reaching the third round in men's doubles, a career-best effort for both in Paris:
Storm Sanders can't wipe the smile off her face after qualifying for a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. The 26-year-old also recorded her first doubles win at Roland Garros:
Is there anyone happier than Dylan Alcott right now? The world No.1 is super excited after winning a third consecutive Roland Garros quad wheelchair singles title:
While Priscilla Hon is thankful to be back on tour after recovering from a hip injury:
Meanwhile, the grass-court season has begun for many of our Aussies already and Matt Ebden is thrilled:
> READ: Aussie players enjoying grass-court success
Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her life away from the courts:
John Millman is making observations:
Daria Gavrilova is checking out her favourite action shots:
And finally, Nick Kyrgios served up some inspiring words to his followers:
Keep an eye out for Australia's No.3-ranked man on television soon, as it was announced this week he'll be appearing as a commentator on the Nine Network's Australian Ninja Warrior.
Don't forget ... the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.