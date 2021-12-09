Social round-up: The wedding edition

This week's social round-up is extra special, as it features the wedding of Australian tennis stars Luke Saville and Daria Gavrilova:
The happy couple married in Melbourne at the weekend:
Gavrilova's Billie Jean King Cup team-mates Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders were bridesmaids:
Lots of Australian tennis players attended the #dashingtosaville wedding, including Max Purcell, Maddison Inglis and Jaimee Fourlis:
Heath Davidson also had a busy weekend, claiming the quad singles title at the Australian National Wheelchair Championships:
Meanwhile, preseason is in full swing for many of our top-ranked Aussie women:
Ash Barty was named the WTA's Player of the Year:
Ajla Tomljanovic is enjoying a break with world No.7-ranked boyfriend Matteo Berrettini:
Dylan Alcott shared an important message on #IDPWD (International Day of People With Disabilities):
Dylan Alcott also celebrated his 31st birthday this week:
Todd Woodbridge has had a busy week too. He launched the ATP Cup in Sydney:
And then helped deliver the 200,000th racquet as part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow in Melbourne:
Finally, the countdown is on to the Australian Tennis Awards. The annual event is a great chance to celebrate our Australian tennis community:
