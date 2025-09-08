Inaugural All Abilities Week to launch in October
Tennis Australia will shine a light on the coaches, clubs and venues championing disability inclusion at All Abilities Week.
Melbourne, Australia, 8 September 2025 | tennis.com.au
Tennis Australia is proud to launch the inaugural All Abilities Week, which runs from 20–26 October 2025.
The national initiative marks a dedicated moment in the tennis calendar to celebrate and raise awareness of inclusion in tennis, while creating more opportunities for people with disability both on and off the court.
The week will highlight and expand participation across five streams of play – wheelchair tennis, blind and low vision tennis, intellectual disability and autism tennis, deaf and hard and hearing tennis and para-standing tennis.
The theme for this year is Education and Awareness within the Tennis Community, with a focus on increasing venue accessibility profiles for clubs and venues to complete, delivering immersive play experiences for players with disability and celebrating the inclusive spirit of tennis across the country.
All Abilities Week will shine a light on the coaches, clubs and venues already championing disability inclusion across Australia, while supporting Tennis Australia’s Game On strategy and our ambition to be Australia’s most reflective and widely played sport.
Become involved during the week by attending an event at a club at one of the following locations:
VIC
NSW
QLD
ACT
WA
SA
For more information on how to make your venue more inclusive during All Abilities Week, check out our All Abilities Week Engagement Guide. If you’re interested in attending an event at one of these clubs, please fill out our expression of interest form.