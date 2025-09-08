Tennis Australia will shine a light on the coaches, clubs and venues championing disability inclusion at All Abilities Week.

Melbourne, Australia, 8 September 2025 | tennis.com.au

Tennis Australia is proud to launch the inaugural All Abilities Week, which runs from 20–26 October 2025.

The national initiative marks a dedicated moment in the tennis calendar to celebrate and raise awareness of inclusion in tennis, while creating more opportunities for people with disability both on and off the court.

The week will highlight and expand participation across five streams of play – wheelchair tennis, blind and low vision tennis, intellectual disability and autism tennis, deaf and hard and hearing tennis and para-standing tennis.

The theme for this year is Education and Awareness within the Tennis Community, with a focus on increasing venue accessibility profiles for clubs and venues to complete, delivering immersive play experiences for players with disability and celebrating the inclusive spirit of tennis across the country.

All Abilities Week will shine a light on the coaches, clubs and venues already championing disability inclusion across Australia, while supporting Tennis Australia’s Game On strategy and our ambition to be Australia’s most reflective and widely played sport.

Become involved during the week by attending an event at a club at one of the following locations:

VIC

Mornington Tennis Centre, VIC

Gardiner Tennis Club, VIC

Caroline Springs TC – iTennis Coaching Academy, VIC

Tullamarine TC – iTennis Coaching Academy, VIC

Banyule Tennis Club, VIC

Nathan Hude Tennis / Montmorency Tennis Club, VIC

Victorian Tennis Academy, VIC

Diamond Creek Tennis Club WINK COACHING, VIC

Northcote Tennis, VIC

Peterborough Tennis Club, VIC

Rhyll Tennis Club, VIC

Bacchus Marsh Lawn Tennis Club, VIC

Ferntree Gully Tennis Club, VIC

Clarinda Tennis Club – Bounce and Hit, VIC

Narrandjeri Stadium – Disability HUB, VIC

Epping Tennis Club, VIC

NSW

Clubhouse Tennis – Milton Ulladulla Tennis Centre, NSW

Collaroy Tennis Club / Evolve Tennis Academy, NSW

Westside Tennis Club/The Harbour Tennis Academy, NSW

City Community Tennis, NSW

Voyager Tennis Willis Park, NSW

Complete Tennis Wollongong, NSW

QLD

McKinnon’s Tennis & Squash, QLD

Discovery Park Tennis Club, QLD

Mr B’s Professional Tennis, QLD

ACT

North Woden Tennis Club/All Abilities & Wheelchair Hub for the ACT/Rising Star Tennis Academy, ACT

WA

South Mandurah Tennis Club Tennis 4 All Program, WA

Manning Tennis Club, WA

SA

Somerton Park TC/Foundation Tennis Development. SA

Hallett Cove Beach Tennis Club, SA

DPTennis @ Colonel Light West Tennis Club, SA

For more information on how to make your venue more inclusive during All Abilities Week, check out our All Abilities Week Engagement Guide. If you’re interested in attending an event at one of these clubs, please fill out our expression of interest form.