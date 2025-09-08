Inaugural All Abilities Week to launch in October

Tennis Australia is proud to launch the inaugural All Abilities Week, which runs from 20-26 October 2025.
The national initiative marks a dedicated moment in the tennis calendar to celebrate and raise awareness of inclusion in tennis, while creating more opportunities for people with disability both on and off the court.
The week will highlight and expand participation across five streams of play - wheelchair tennis, blind and low vision tennis, intellectual disability and autism tennis, deaf and hard and hearing tennis and para-standing tennis.
The theme for this year is Education and Awareness within the Tennis Community, with a focus on increasing venue accessibility profiles for clubs and venues to complete, delivering immersive play experiences for players with disability and celebrating the inclusive spirit of tennis across the country.
All Abilities Week will shine a light on the coaches, clubs and venues already championing disability inclusion across Australia, while supporting Tennis Australia's Game On strategy and our ambition to be Australia's most reflective and widely played sport.
Become involved during the week by attending an event at a club at one of the following locations:
VIC
- Mornington Tennis Centre, VIC
- Gardiner Tennis Club, VIC
- Caroline Springs TC - iTennis Coaching Academy, VIC
- Tullamarine TC - iTennis Coaching Academy, VIC
- Banyule Tennis Club, VIC
- Nathan Hude Tennis / Montmorency Tennis Club, VIC
- Victorian Tennis Academy, VIC
- Diamond Creek Tennis Club WINK COACHING, VIC
- Northcote Tennis, VIC
- Peterborough Tennis Club, VIC
- Rhyll Tennis Club, VIC
- Bacchus Marsh Lawn Tennis Club, VIC
- Ferntree Gully Tennis Club, VIC
- Clarinda Tennis Club - Bounce and Hit, VIC
- Narrandjeri Stadium - Disability HUB, VIC
- Epping Tennis Club, VIC
NSW
- Clubhouse Tennis - Milton Ulladulla Tennis Centre, NSW
- Collaroy Tennis Club / Evolve Tennis Academy, NSW
- Westside Tennis Club/The Harbour Tennis Academy, NSW
- City Community Tennis, NSW
- Voyager Tennis Willis Park, NSW
- Complete Tennis Wollongong, NSW
QLD
- McKinnon's Tennis & Squash, QLD
- Discovery Park Tennis Club, QLD
- Mr B's Professional Tennis, QLD
ACT
- North Woden Tennis Club/All Abilities & Wheelchair Hub for the ACT/Rising Star Tennis Academy, ACT
WA
- South Mandurah Tennis Club Tennis 4 All Program, WA
- Manning Tennis Club, WA
SA
- Somerton Park TC/Foundation Tennis Development. SA
- Hallett Cove Beach Tennis Club, SA
- DPTennis @ Colonel Light West Tennis Club, SA
For more information on how to make your venue more inclusive during All Abilities Week, check out our All Abilities Week Engagement Guide. If you're interested in attending an event at one of these clubs, please fill out our expression of interest form.